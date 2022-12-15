US Invasion of LIV Golf in 2023

LIV Golfthe alternative golf circuit that rivals the PGA Tour in quality and prestige, announced three new tournaments for the 2023 season, to be played in Tucson (Arizona), Tulsa (Oklahoma) and Allegheny Mountains (West Virginia).

The first tournament will be played March 17-19 at The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, the second will be at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa May 12-14, while the third will be played June 4-6 at The Greenbier.

“LIV Golf’s expansion into new US markets builds excitement for 2023. More and more fans around the world will experience the energy of LIV Golf and its innovative competition that has revitalized the sport,” said Australia’s Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf.

With significant economic incentives for its players, LIV Golf aspires to organize a circuit that rivals the US-based tour.

After weeks of rumors, the PGA Tour stepped forward in mid-May to deny permission for its tour players to compete in the LIV Golf Invitational Series in London, the first LIV Golf event.

This led to disciplinary measures and the withdrawal from the PGA Tour of Golfers such as Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Brooks Koepka, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizenamong others.

Last November 30, the LIV added Mexico’s El Camaleon, Spain’s Valderrama and Singapore’s Sentosa courses to its 2023 schedule.