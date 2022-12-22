US House passes equal pay bill in latest Women’s soccer win

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1 of 5 Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 5 of 5

The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for US women competing in international events, a piece of legislation that came out of the US Women’s soccer team’s long battle to be paid as much as the men.

The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all Athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender. It covers America’s 50-plus national sports and requires the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee to handle oversight.