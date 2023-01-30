US embassy to celebrate Black History Month through film and literature

On February 1 at 7pm, a US Diplomat will read aloud an excerpt of acclaimed US author Maya Angelou’s ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings’, at Volume Café, The Pearl Island (ages 16 and up).

On February 8 at 4pm, US author Dr Darius Walker will read Aloud his children’s book ‘The Ship and the Jungle’ at the Education City Gift Shop, Oxygen Park (ages 5-12).

On February 15 at 5.30pm, a US Diplomat will read aloud excerpts from the autobiography of Martin Luther King Jr. at Georgetown University (ages 14 and up).

On February 22 at 9.30am, a US Diplomat will read Aloud the children’s book ‘Computer Decoder: Dorothy Vaughan’ at Qatar National Library (ages 5-8).

In honor of Black History Month, the US embassy in Qatar will celebrate the contributions of Black Americans by hosting a series of weekly book readings and film screenings around Doha throughout February. The US celebrates Black History Month every February to honor Black Americans’ history, culture and achievements.The following events, all open to the public, will take place throughout Doha during Black History Month:

A discussion will follow each reading. The public is invited to attend the free readings with prior registration at qa.usembassy.gov

The US Film Festival will be held from February 26-28, highlighting Black American stories in three popular films, including family-friendly options. A different film will be screened each day of the festival at 7pm. The public is invited to attend the free film screenings with prior registration at qa.usembassy.gov.

The embassy has advised people to follow it on social media for venue details as soon as they are announced.

US Ambassador to Qatar Timmy Davis said, “Black History Month is a time to recognize diversity as a strength in every community and serves as an opportunity to reflect on our mutual values ​​of inclusion and tolerance. Inclusion begins with representation in every facet of society, including the arts, which is why we invite everyone to learn about and celebrate the occasion with us through books and films highlighting Black Americans’ stories.”

To learn more about these and other activities, visit qa.usembassy.gov and follow the embassy on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter on @USEmbassyDoha