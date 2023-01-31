US Embassy in Qatar marks Black History Month through films, literature

Doha: In honor of Black History Month, the US Embassy in Qatar will celebrate the contributions of Black Americans by hosting a series of weekly book readings and film screenings around Doha throughout February.

The United States celebrates Black History Month every February to honor Black Americans’ history, culture, and achievements.

Several events, all open to the public, will take place throughout Doha during Black History Month. US Ambassador to Qatar HE Timmy Davis said, “Black History Month is a time to recognize diversity as a strength in every community and serves as an opportunity to reflect on our mutual values ​​of inclusion and tolerance.

“Inclusion begins with representation in every facet of society, including the arts, which is why we invite everyone to learn about and celebrate the occasion with us through books and films highlighting Black Americans’ stories.”

A US Diplomat will read Aloud an excerpt of acclaimed author Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, at Volume Café at The Pearl, on February 1 at 7pm.

The event is open to those 16 years and above. On February 8 at 4pm US author, Dr. Darius Walker, will read Aloud his children’s book The Ship and the Jungle, at the Education City Gift Shop, Oxygen Park (ages 5-12).

On February 15 at 5.30pm a US Diplomat will read aloud excerpts from the Autobiography of Martin Luther King Jr. at Georgetown University (ages 14 and up).

A US Diplomat will read Aloud the children’s book Computer Decoder: Dorothy Vaughan at Qatar National Library on February 22 at 9.30am. The event is for children between the ages of 5 and 8. A discussion will follow each reading. The public is invited to attend the free readings with prior registration at qa.usembassy.gov

The US Film Festival will be held from February 26 to 28, highlighting Black American stories in three popular films, including family-friendly options.