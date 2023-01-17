US Deaf National Teams Kick Off 2023 Under US Soccer Supervision

CHICAGO (Jan. 12, 2023) – The US Deaf Soccer National Teams are kicking off the new year with a joint training camp in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. from Jan. 12-17. It’s the first event for the Women’s Deaf NT under US Soccer supervision and the second for the Men’s Deaf NT after two July friendly matches against England in Rome, Ga.

Both Deaf NTs are preparing for this fall’s Deaf World Championships, set for Sept. 20-Oct. 8 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

US MEN’S DEAF NATIONAL TEAM – JANUARY TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Erik Jaspers (Saratoga Springs, Utah), Eric Setzer (Middleston, Md.)

DEFENDERS (8): Kevin Fitzpatrick (Hopatcong, NJ), William Frentz (Goshen, Ky.), Arthur Goncalves (San Carlos, Calif.), Luke Haubruge (San Marcos, Calif.) Edwin Perry (Dellwood, Minn.), Josh Rodriguez (Tampa, Fla.), Tyler Stack (Pittsburgh, Pa.), Sean Stoeppel (Brookfield, Conn.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Braden Anderson (Boise, Idaho), Dawson Anderson (Boise, Idaho), Brian Espanto (Tacoma, Wash.), Nathan Fandino (Orlando, Fla.), Tate Lancaster (Overland Park, Kan.), Jullian Mitchell (Miami, Fla. .), Raul Silva (San Diego, Calif.)

FORWARDS (5): Aiden Burns (Cornwall, NY), Kelly Grant (St. Louis, Mo.), Chad Johnson (Los Angeles, Calif.), JP Kanashiro (Lorton, Va.), Tristan Torbett (Asheville, NC)

US WOMEN’S DEAF NATIONAL TEAM – JANUARY TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Taegan Frandsen (Fall City, Wash.), Ella Sheridan (San Diego, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (7): Sydney Andrews (Wichita, Kan.), Beth Barbiers (Atlanta, Ga.), Gracie Fitzgerald (Fountain Valley, Calif.), Holly Hunter (Alpharetta, Ga.), Olivia Mackey (Georgetown, Ind.), Mia White (Centerville , Utah), Faith Wylie (Temecula, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Ashley Derrington (Rialto, Calif.), Ani Khachadourian (Dallas, Texas), McCall Madriago (Atlanta, Ga.), Paris Price (Santa Clara, Calif.), Klarysa Robles O’Hara (Littleton, Colo.), Kate Ward (Decatur, Texas)

FORWARDS (9): Emily Cressy (Las Vegas, Nev.), Alexis Jones (Cary, NC), Casey King (Bexley, Ohio), Nikki Koehn (Fremont, Calif.), Krystyna Miller (Vancouver, Wash.), Nicole Nunes (Sacramento, Calif. .), Sophie Post (Plainville, Conn.), Hannah Romero (Santa Clara, Calif.), Danielle Wheeler (Murry, Utah)

The Women’s Deaf NT is remarkably dominant, going undefeated in international play since its Inception in 2005 and winning all six world championship events it has entered, including last spring’s postponed 2021 Deaflympics in Brazil. Eighteen players return from the team’s most recent Championship run, including midfielder Kate Ward, who was nominated for Best Athlete with a Disability, Women’s Sports at the 2022 ESPYs. Ward captained the Squad in Brazil as she won her fifth world Championship gold medal.

Fifteen players return from the Men’s Deaf NT Squad at last spring’s Deaflympics, where the USA finished third in its group and just shy of a quarterfinal berth. In October, the Men’s Deaf NT split its two matches with England, winning the first 2-1 before falling 2-0. Debuting at the 1965 Deaflympics on home soil in Washington, DC, the Men’s Deaf NT took fourth at the 2008 Deaf World Championships for its best-ever finish at a world championship event.

Deaf soccer is contested by deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes. Under international criteria, players must have a hearing loss of at least 55 decibels in their better ear. Hearing loss below this level has been shown to negatively impact hearing. All players competing in deaf matches must remove all hearing aids before playing

For more information on the sport or to inquire about athlete eligibility, please contact US Soccer’s Extended National Teams Department via email at [email protected]