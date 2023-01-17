US Deaf National Soccer Teams train at Lakewood Ranch

Over the weekend, the US Men’s and Women’s Deaf National Soccer Teams turned the Premier Sports Complex in Lakewood Ranch into their home away from home.

“It’s really exciting what the future can hold and what it can bring for us,” said Women’s national team defender Mia White.

Although they were probably expecting a warm getaway, the players braved the Chilly Florida weather to prepare for the Deaf World Football Championships in September.

Among the dozens at the camp was Gaither High School senior Josh Rodriguez, who celebrated his senior night with the Cowboys on Wednesday and put on his Team USA kit 12 hours later.

“For me, it felt like I wanted to represent the USA. I felt like this was something I needed to do in my life,” said Rodriguez.

For both the men’s and women’s teams, however, this camp represents another step towards the future. That’s because in 2022 both teams were officially absorbed into US Soccer.

“I couldn’t wait to see the uniforms be passed out and the crest to be shown,” said Women’s head Coach Amy Griffin.

In the past, members of the team would have to pay their way to camps, pay for lodging and even equipment. Now, thanks to US Soccer, everything comes free of charge.

“It lets the players just play,” said men’s head Coach David Kunitz. “It settles them back into their role and lets them represent their country without worrying about all the off the field stuff.”

Beyond training and equipment, the move to US Soccer gives the players a renewed sense of pride.

“When I put on this badge there is no way to describe it. I’m at a loss for words right now,” said men’s midfielder Tate Lancaster.

The overhaul also represents a change for the future as both teams look to extend their reach and recognition around the country.

“Now being under US Soccer, it means more awareness for the deaf community, which is great. And it means more awareness for our players,” said White.

It’s awareness that also comes with a responsibility.

“Now there’s going to be so many more eyes on the deaf players,” said Griffin. “There’s so many deaf and hard of hearing kids that have never had a visual representation of people to look up to.”

Both the Men’s and Women’s Deaf National Soccer Teams will hold more Camps throughout the country in 2023 as they prepare to travel to Malaysia in September.