US Club Soccer announces SOCAL id2 Selection Event rosters (Girls)

US Club Soccer has shared the rosters from its recently completed id2 Selection Event for 2009 Boys and 2009 Girls, co-hosted by SOCAL.

The id2 Event was held on November 19 and featured top players selected from the SOCAL league, representing numerous well-known Southern California youth clubs. Click the images below to view the 2009 Girls rosters:





To view the list of coaches who led the event, click here.

US Club Soccer’s id2 Selection events are one-day programs that include scouting, Tactical training sessions followed by 11v11 match play. Selected players then advance to id2 Training Camps. This format allows for more events, additional Scouting opportunities and ultimately offers more players a chance at these developmental experiences.

The next progression from id2 Selection events are id2 Training Camps, which feature the top 30 boys and 30 girls performers from id2 Selections, as well as other identified players through Scouting and recommendations from Directors of Coaching. US Club Soccer is hosting two id2 Training Camps in early 2023:

Jan. 13-15 at TBA location on the East Coast

February 3-5 at TBA location on the West Coast

The final id2 progression is selecting the id2 National Selection teams that travel abroad to play at top international academies. From the id2 Training Camps, 18 boys and 18 girls will be selected to travel internationally in April 2023. Details about opponents and schedules will be released closer to the 2023 id2 National Selection International Tour.

To view the SOCAL Boys id2 Selection Event roster, click here. For a full schedule of id2 Selection Events, click here.

