US Club Soccer announces NPL Finals returning to Denver for 2023

CHARLESTON, SC – The National Premier Leagues (NPL) Finals is returning to the Mile High City for the fourth consecutive year. US Club Soccer will host the Championship event, July 6-12 at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park in Denver, Colorado.

The NPL Finals is the annual destination for all NPL participants. U-13 through U-19 teams qualify through year-long competition within their respective member leagues. The 2023 NPL postseason structure has a singular focus for both boys and girls: the 2023 NPL Finals. The boys schedule will span July 6-12, which includes a rest day, while the girls play July 6-10. The longer tournament schedule for boys competitors means no NPL East or West Playoffs this year, which allows Qualifiers to play other teams of greater geographical diversity in the immediate next stage of their postseason journey.

“The NPL Finals is such a special tournament, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Park is the perfect venue to host the 11th edition of this championship,” said Leo Garcia, NPL General Manager and US Club Soccer VP of Competitions. “The NPL has been a consistent, leading figure in youth soccer for more than a decade. As we bring added attention to the platform this season with a reinvigorated mission, vision, brand and member league standards, we’re preparing to celebrate our Championship contenders in a big way at next summer’s NPL Finals.”

DICK’S Sporting Goods Park has hosted US Club Soccer members competing for Championships – including the NPL Finals and National Cup Finals – since 2019. The complex features 25 fields, including two turf. It serves as the home of Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids.

To celebrate the 2022-23 season, US Club Soccer Unveiled a “Gold Rush” campaign on social media, signifying the pursuit of Championships at the NPL Finals. The campaign Amplifies players, coaches, clubs and leagues in their efforts on and off the field.