US Club Soccer announces Boys and Girls rosters for id2 National Training Camp in Florida

CHARLESTON, SC – US Club Soccer will host its first of two id2 National Training Camps of 2023 this weekend, Jan. 13-15 in Tampa, Florida.

id2 National Training Camps represent the next progression in the id2 Program after 12 id2 Selection events were hosted late last year. About 36 boys and 36 girls players of the ’09 age group have been invited to the Tampa camp.

Players were selected from the 12 id2 Selection events, various Player Development Programs (PDP) and Nationwide Scouting efforts. From these two id2 National Training Camps in January and February, 18 boys and 18 girls players will be selected for the 2023 id2 National Selection International Tour, March 30-April 11 in England.

Boys Roster





Girls Roster





The id2 Program is a leader in player identification and development, as it provides opportunities for elite Athletes to be identified, developed and scouted for inclusion in US Soccer’s youth national team programming. The id2 Program is an Olympic Development Program approved by the United States Olympic Committee and the US Soccer Federation. There is no cost for players to participate or be scouted, and all meals, lodging and gear are provided by US Club Soccer and Nike. This approach to eliminating barriers to entry helps ensure the best players are able to participate.

For more information on the id2 Program, click here.