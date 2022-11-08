US Air Force band ensemble performs at Sedona Performing Arts Center on Nov. 9

The United States Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note, from Washington, DC, is heading out on a 12-day community relations tour of Arizona and California. The tour honors the service of airmen both past and present, as well as the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force.

All concerts are free and open to the public. Ticket information for these concerts is available at bit.ly/TheUSAFBandTour.

The band will perform on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 pm at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road. Other Arizona stops will include Scottsdale, Chandler, Tucson, Phoenix and Yuma.

Chief Master Sgt. Brian MacDonald, lead Trumpeter and Flight Chief of the Airmen of Note, is looking forward to being back on the road. “This tour was originally scheduled for spring 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic,” MacDonald said. “We’re really excited to be back out there performing for our audiences in Arizona and California.”

The Airmen of Note is one of the six performing ensembles within the US Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the US Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, DC, the US Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service and connects with the global community on behalf of the US Air Force and the United States of America .