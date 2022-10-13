URI men’s basketball picked 9th in Atlantic 10 this season

NEW YORK — Atlantic 10 men’s basketball coaches and media members expect a transition year at the University of Rhode Island.

The Rams were selected ninth in the league’s preseason poll, which was released Thursday morning at Barclays Center. Transfer guard Brayon Freeman was the Lone player named among the conference’s elite, picked to the third team.

It’s the first season back in the league for Archie Miller, who enjoyed a successful tenure at Dayton before a four-year run at Indiana. URI signed Miller to a five-year deal in March, replacing David Cox after increasingly diminishing returns in his time at the helm. The Rams finished 10th and 11th, respectively, in the last two league seasons – they were just 12-22 in conference play since the start of 2020-21.

What to know about the Friars:Providence basketball’s Ed Cooley wants players ‘who are edgy.’

Bryant men’s basketball:Bryant men’s basketball isn’t a welcome matchup for many Division I teams

The University of RI introduces Men's Basketball Coach Archie Miller at the Welcome Center on March 21, 2022. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] ORG XMIT: 00042663A

Freeman is a second-year player from George Washington who earned all-rookie team honors in his lone season at Foggy Bottom. He averaged 10.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Colonials in 2021-22 before departing. Head Coach Jamion Christian was fired and URI secured Freeman’s commitment through the transfer portal – Assistant Coach Kenny Johnson served as his lead recruiter.

The Rams will begin as something of a Mystery – just five returning players and a combined 37 starts last season between Abdou Samb, Sebastian Thomas, Jalen Carey, Ishmael Leggett and Malik Martin. Leggett accounted for 30 of those appearances and Carey played in all 24 of his games off the bench. Samb has yet to take the floor at URI – he was a redshirt in 2021-22.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button