URI details future plans for renovation of Fine Arts Center | News

KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island’s $75.5 million second phase of the Fine Arts Center renovation is two years away from completion and the building is expected to fully reopen for the school’s spring semester of 2025, officials said this week.

The project itself – which was approved last year when Voters OK’d Question 1 – is expected to be finished in late-2024, Associate Dean Thomas Stubblefield said.

Half of the existing building will be removed, making way for an 82,000-square-foot new academic building.

“The sources of funds are the General Obligation Bond that the Voters approved in March of 2021 for $57.3 million … (and) there’s $18.2 million from the Rhode Island Capital Fund (RICF),” Ryan Carillo Director of Planning and Real Estate Development said.

The most recent funds were appropriated in the 2022 session, when the Legislature approved the RICF.

The renovation project is scheduled to go out to bid in early spring of 2023.

The Fine Arts Center’s new section will run east to west on the site of the existing footprint.

The first and second floors will include spaces for art, music and theater, while the third floor will house the art department. The existing theater pods will remain.

The music department will reconfigure its programs; with pod A holding music therapy and allowing students to take clinical hours on campus. Pod D will provide music practice rooms, pod E will be reserved for music offices and pod B will remain the concert hall, with an updated mechanical system.

Pods G and F will be demolished to make room for the renovations.

“The new building’s going to create really great learning spaces for our students,” Dean Jen Riley said. “One of the spaces we’re particularly pleased with is going to be utilized by art, theater and music — it’s a Multidisciplinary active learning space that can be configured in a number of different ways. We’re Hopeful that’s really going to spur disciplinary collaborations among the fine arts units.”

The Fine Arts Center will not undergo a complete shutdown during the second phase of the process, as it is partially open. Pastore Hall is being used temporarily for the school’s art program. Pastore was renovated in the summer, in order to give art students access to adequate space and facilities during the period of the Fine Arts Center’s renovation.

The work on the Fine Arts Center is a part of Phase 1B, which includes new windows and an Exterior façade for pods not completed in phase 1A.

Phase 1A of the project included mechanical infrastructure improvements, new windows and exterior façade.

“Phase 1A was really for preparing the building for renovation,” Riley said. “We fixed the roof in several areas, we put in windows, we renovated a number of spaces and put the cladding around the pods we were going to keep. And we also did mechanical work and drainage work around the building. That preparation geared us up for getting ready for the bond, so we could do a major renovation to the remaining pods and add a new building to the space.”

Officials in a prepared statement said they hope the renovation will provide “a long-awaited boost to the University’s fine art programs.”

“What students are gaining is exposure to the arts, which I would argue, when they go out into the world, it’s not all about work,” Riley said. “It’s also about engaging in culture and building a well-rounded life. And exposing our students to the arts is a part of that mission that we have.”