Urbina’s leadership, skill sent her to the top for the 2nd straight year

Juleigh Urbina plays setter at an elite club level — as you would expect a player who has committed to the University of Oklahoma — where all her teammates play at a high level. Any one player on that team can be a leader.

When she plays high school volleyball, she has to make an adjustment because of the varying abilities of her teammates, but there’s no doubt that she is the leader of the team.

Urbina enjoys making the adjustment to high school volleyball, and that she is successful at it is a testament to her improvement as a leader.

This past season, after McKeel lost its top outside hitter to graduation, Urbina had to jell with another top hitter along with Younger but improved teammates to keep the Wildcats as one of the top teams in the county, trailing only Winter Haven and Lakeland.

Urbina is The Ledger’s 2022 Volleyball Player of the Year.

It was the second year in a row that Urbina has garnered the honor. Despite the presence of game-changing outside hitters like Winter Haven sophomore Rylee Tanner and Lakeland junior Erin Miller, Urbina stood out. One opposing Coach marvels at her ability to get the most out of her teammates with how she sets and runs the offense, moving the ball around to give them the best chance to succeed.

Urbina has 679 assists and is also a factor in the back row with 143 digs. She has a devastating serve, finishing with 91 aces, and she also had 90 kills. There initially was the thought of using a 6-2 offense instead of a 5-1 to take advantage of her ability to be a right-side hitter and make McKeel’s offense even more diverse, but her ability as a setter to get the most out of her teammates was too great to overlook.

Although Urbina plays elite-level club volleyball, she enjoys playing with her high school teammates and has been better at adjusting to the different levels.

“I think I’ve gotten more confident over the years,” she said. “It’s really just a mental game now. As you get older, you just have to mentally prepare yourself. You’ve got to keep fighting, you’ve got to keep pushing, and that’s what brought my confidence up the past few years. “

In her sophomore season of 2021, McKeel won the district title and then won her first volleyball playoff game in school history. Following that up would be a challenge after the Wildcats lost leading outside hitter Lucy Folsom to graduation.

The Wildcats were perhaps even stronger because of the emergence of sophomore outside hitter Mallorie Swartz, who led McKeel in kills, and the improvement of junior middle hitter Hope Kimsey. Urbina played a key role. She worked with Swartz for the past two years and sat down with her to find out how she likes getting sets.

“Talking to her and fixing what I needed to do to get her the good set that she needed was all I needed to do,” Urbina said.

And Urbina was especially happy with Kimsey’s development.

“She definitely came out of her shell this year, ready to fight, ready to play,” Urbina said. “It was the first time I’ve seen her like that. I was really happy for her. She was fighting the whole year, and I was really happy for her.”

Urbina said it was simply hard work that helped develop the chemistry.

“Just practicing, and practicing with her (Kimsey), giving her the ball that she needed and I would be more confident with her because I knew she would put them down and put them where we needed them,” Urbina said. “She would adjust to what I would need, and I would adjust to what she would need, and it just really worked together.”

That went with all her teammates. Senior outside hitter Emory Hubbard had her best season with 134 kills, and freshman middle hitter Mariana Kleinhenz emerged as an up-and-coming player.

As the leader of McKeel, she loved the way her teammates thrived. The Wildcats went 21-4 and came close to upsetting Lakeland, taking the Dreadnaught to five sets that included a 32-30 thriller.

“As a junior, I’m incredibly happy with my girls,” she said. “My last year (of high school) is next year, and I’m just trying to live the life I have for high school and have fun.”

And Urbina can play relaxed as she knows her future is set. She played this season with more confidence after committing to Oklahoma.

“Definitely going up there and talking with the coaches and them telling me that they wanted me, it put me in the thought that I’ve gotten to where I’ve wanted to get to, that all that work is paying off, and everyone is seeing it. I did it, but now I’ve got to keep on going and pushing myself to be a better player every year.”

Of course, being a high-profile athlete, even in volleyball, did make her a target.

“There’s definitely been people who wish down on me, or ‘she’s overrated’ or ‘she wants to be all that,’ but I don’t listen to them,” she said. “I block them out. But when they tell me that, it’s just pushing me to be better.”

Urbina keeps pushing to be better. She still travels multiple times each week to Longwood for training as she’s continually trying to perfect her skills. But she wants to be more than just a technically proficient setter.

“I did become a leader, but I want to become a Stellar leader,” she said. “I want to become a leader that everyone looks up to. When they ask the team, whose team is, they say this is her team, it’s Juleigh’s team. I want to be that player.”