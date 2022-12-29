Urbina’s leadership, skill sent her to the top for the 2nd straight year

Juleigh Urbina plays setter at an elite club level — as you would expect a player who has committed to the University of Oklahoma — where all her teammates play at a high level. Any one player on that team can be a leader.

When she plays high school volleyball, she has to make an adjustment because of the varying abilities of her teammates, but there’s no doubt that she is the leader of the team.

Urbina enjoys making the adjustment to high school volleyball, and that she is successful at it is a testament to her improvement as a leader.

This past season, after McKeel lost its top outside hitter to graduation, Urbina had to jell with another top hitter along with Younger but improved teammates to keep the Wildcats as one of the top teams in the county, trailing only Winter Haven and Lakeland.

Urbina is The Ledger’s 2022 Volleyball Player of the Year.

It was the second year in a row that Urbina has garnered the honor. Despite the presence of game-changing outside hitters like Winter Haven sophomore Rylee Tanner and Lakeland junior Erin Miller, Urbina stood out. One opposing Coach marvels at her ability to get the most out of her teammates with how she sets and runs the offense, moving the ball around to give them the best chance to succeed.

