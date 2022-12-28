Urban Meyer opens up on the Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan

Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. Well. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal Matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.

“It was a bad game,” Meyer told ESPN. “It was The Game, but it was a bad game, so you’ve got to move forward. I’ve been asked that question: Is something going on there? I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ The guy’s lost five games in four years. They’re always recruiting one of the top two, three, four classes in the country. Structurally, the place is fantastic.”

Since taking over the full-time gig in 2019, Day is 45-5 and 31-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan is the only team in the conference Day has lost to.

“It’s just unrealistic expectations,” Meyer said. “But when you’re talking about Ohio State and four or five programs in America, that’s the way it is.”

Meyer went 83-9 during his seven seasons in Columbus, Ohio, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2014. Day has yet to accomplish that feat, but he has sniffed it a couple of times. The Buckeyes have made the College Football Playoff in three of his four seasons as head coach. He wants the third time to be the charm.



“Well, I think the whole month has been a really good month for us,” Day said Monday. “As a team, we really have gotten a lot of good work done. It started off — we always do this when we’re preparing for a Bowl game. We kind of break it up into fundamentals, game plan, and then the game week as we’re here in Atlanta now. But I think that there’s been a focus on really high levels of execution. I think there’s been a focus on just overall physicality at practice. I think, as we finished our work in Columbus, you could see there was just an energy as we headed off down here to Atlanta and then that continued today.

“So we’ll see as we get towards Saturday, but I can say that our guys have been working hard, the staff’s been working hard. There’s a level of urgency that we know we have to play our best football here in this game, so we’re going to continue to prepare as hard as we possibly can, on the field, off the field, and make sure we have a great week here in Atlanta.”

Georgia and Ohio State kick off Saturday at 8 pm ET on ESPN.