Urban Edge Signs Leases with Golf & Fitness Concepts at Huntington Commons

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today that it has signed a total of 7,299 SF in new leases at Huntington Commons as the center undergoes a multi-million-dollar redevelopment. CycleBar, GOLFTEC and iStretchPlus are moving into space vacated by Outback Steakhouse, and together will create a valuable health & fitness destination. The three in-demand concepts join a soon-to-open brand-new ShopRite and a newly relocated and updated Marshalls. Phenix Salons is also planning to start construction of their space in early 2023.

These new, health and wellness uses share a target demographic with ShopRite and will benefit from synergies and the increased convenience of adjacency for multiple weekly visits,” said Scott Auster, Senior Vice President and Head of Leasing at Urban Edge. “And, with a brand-new Marshalls store in place, Huntington Commons will truly combine the best of essential and discretionary retail alongside in-demand services such as fitness and beauty.”

CycleBar: Founded in 2004, CycleBar is the largest indoor cycling brand by number of studios and offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts, which are inclusive of all fitness levels. CycleBar offers an immersive, multisensory experience in state-of-the-art “CycleTheaters,” led by specially trained instructors, enhanced with high-energy “CycleBeats” Playlists and tracked using rider-specific “CycleStat” performance metrics.

“This location offers terrific one-stop shopping opportunities so that our members can come in for a ride, go to Petco for pet supplies, drop by Old Navy or Marshall’s for some clothes shopping, head over to Home Depot for some needed supplies and end up at Tommy Taco’s to bring dinner home,” said Robert Hand, owner of CycleBar. “What I am most looking forward to when we open is building a family style atmosphere in the studio with our members.”

GOLFTEC: Founded in 1995, GOLFTEC is the world leader in golf lessons and instruction and one of the fastest growing, most successful companies in the golf industry. Featuring proprietary OptiMotion technology, measuring how Golfers swing the club, it’s fact-based approach to improvement benefits Golfers of any skill level, maximizing performance and enjoyment of the game.

“The two biggest things that drove us to this center are the visibility and access from New York Avenue and the renewed energy within the center as the redevelopment and new Tenants are announced and open,” said Chad Covak, Vice President of Real Estate at GOLFTEC .

iStretchPlus: This will be the first location for this locally owned stretching concept that will provide Assisted stretching, cupping, infrared sauna, plunge cold therapy, acupressure, and additional wellness services that will focus on but not limited to injury relief, injury recovery and best of all injury prevention.

“The freshly remodeled Huntington Commons is geographically perfect for us to serve the hard-working people of Huntington as well as its surrounding cities,” said James Haas, owner of iStretchPlus. “We are very excited to be part of this makeover and pleased that our services will be a nice complement to the services offered by our soon to be Neighbors GOLFTEC and Cyclebar. Together we will deliver that sporty, athletic and wellness feel that has been missing from the Center.“

Dan Glazer of Ripco Real Estate represented Urban Edge in all three deals as well as CycleBar. Faronn Roboff of Royal Properties Inc. represented GOLFTEC.