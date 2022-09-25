UR soccer wins at home, wins away

Half-way through their season, Yellowjacket soccer is heating up.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Fauver Stadium, the University of Rochester’s Men’s Soccer Team faced off against SUNY Geneseo, earning a strong 2-1 win in their sixth game of the season coming back from a loss to Hobart College.

The game started off strong, with the Yellowjackets’ Joe Anderson scoring a goal in the 13th minute of play. The team stayed on the Offensive after this early lead, taking six shots in the first half while holding Geneseo to just one.

A second goal, scored by senior Tony Hypsher and assisted by sophomore Avi Lamba, extended their lead. They dominated the game until late, when Geneseo attempted a comeback led by sophomore Joe Vogt’s 85th-minute goal. The Yellowjackets ended the game outshooting the Knight’s 16-6, with 9 of them being shots on goal. Junior goalie Lupica-Tondomade ended the game with two saves.

The Women’s team entered their Wednesday, Sept. 21 Matchup against Keuka College coming off of two 0-0 draws. At 3-0-3, the team parlayed their undefeated record into being ranked 24th in the Nation by the United Soccer Coaches Poll. The Yellowjackets defense suffocated the Wolves, preventing a single shot throughout the entire game en route to a 5-0 win. Sophomore midfielder Sarah Koscis put two past the keeper, while junior Sarah Martin added a goal and an assist.

Both teams made the five-hour trip to face York College on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Women’s team played first, narrowly suffering their first loss of the season after a 13th minute goal by York. UR kept the pressure on, however, attempting 17 shots throughout the game; senior York keeper Jacqueline Keogh had seven saves, six of which came in the second half.

Regardless of the outcome, Women’s soccer continues to look forward to a week featuring matchups against 4-2-2 Houghton College on Tuesday, Sept. 27, as well as the fellow nationally-ranked University of Chicago (6-3, Sunday, Oct. 2). “I think most of the [preparation] at this point is mental.” senior forward Robin de Jong said. “Getting into the Mindset of ‘we have to win.’”

Men’s soccer fared better on Saturday, edging a 1-0 win against York. Defense again proved to be the deciding factor, as York was only able to muster one shot on goal for the entire game. After improving to 5-1-1, the team will be looking for more national recognition as well, nearly missing the cut to be nationally ranked last week.

The Yellowjackets will look to continue their momentum into a Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting with St. John Fisher (2-4-1) before facing possibly their toughest opponent of the year: the #1 ranked and undefeated University of Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 2. During Meliora Weekend and with home field advantage, UR will not go out quietly.

