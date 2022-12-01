Upstate Beat: The Fine Arts Center presents a group of Jazz All Stars at Genevieve’s

It’s Dec. 7, a group of young musicians will take the stage at Genevieve’sthe cafe inside the Peace Center. They’ll play a program of classic 1950s and ’60s jazz — tunes like “Come Rain Or Come Shine,” “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Black Coffee” and “Cherokee.”

For about half the show, vocalist Ava Ramsey will be front and center, leading a band of Jazz All Stars from Greenville’s own Fine Arts Center. Now in its fifth year, the Fine Arts Center concert series prepares student musicians for a career in the arts and entertainment industry by giving them a resume-building, professional opportunity to perform in paid settings.

These students are the crème de la crème of the Fine Arts Center’s Jazz Studies program, which is headed by Steve Watson. You can hear the pride in Watson’s voice as he talks about these students, including Ramsey, guitarist Dalton Hix, bassist Wilson Stokes, keyboardist William Armstrong and drummer Jack Higginbotham.

“I think this show says that we are producing quality musicians here that can stand up to anything in the country,” Watson says.

The setlist at the Jazz All Stars show, 10 songs in all, was carefully curated by both Watson and the students to show them at their best. As most of the Musicians are Juniors and Seniors at the Fine Arts Center, the songs are often chosen with future auditions for jazz schools around the country in mind.

“So, at this time in the school year, what is driving a lot of this is we have Seniors who are auditioning for major jazz schools and those jazz schools are looking for classic jazz performances of what’s on their audition list,” Watson says. “I do, in this first semester, press them that they need to be involved in the study of classic jazz.”

The Jazz All Stars concerts are the brainchild of Watson and the Peace Center’s President and CEO Megan Riegel, and it was important to both of them that these shows aren’t simply glorified school performances.

“When we started this program back about four years ago, Megan and I had numerous conversations about what the Peace Center could do to help with education and community, and she wanted to start with my jazz program,” Watson says. “So we talked for a long time, but the one thing that she said was, ‘Well, we don’t want this to be a school recital. I’d like to have the best of the best that you have come down to the Peace Center and perform these shows and we’ll treat them like they’re a touring act that comes in to do their sound check. And they pay them to come.’”

Watson says that that kind of a professional, touring-band experience is vital to the musicians in his program.

“I think it’s important that when they put this much work into a concert that people come in, they sit down and they listen,” he says. “It’s not like just background music at a party. They’re expected to be polished, so they understand early that their music has value, that what they’re doing the public is appreciating and is willing to pay to come and see these groups perform. That’s a big important aspect.”

As much as these concerts help the Fine Arts Center students, Watson says that the FAC Jazz All Stars series means a great deal to him as well.

“It means a lot that I feel like I’ve been able to really raise the level of the high school jazz experience here in Greenville,” he says. “It means a lot because I see the community at large come out and see these shows. And they can’t believe that these kids are just in high school. People might say, ‘Well, we’re in Greenville, South Carolina, and there is not much going on.’ Well, there’s a lot going on and it shows that the people come out and support this.”

Want to go?

Jazz All Stars

Genevieve’s (Peace Center)

Wednesday, Dec. 7

peacecenter.org