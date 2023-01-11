UPS: Our goal is to guarantee supply chain resilience

UPS Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) has announced the opening of its new facility in Madrid, ES.

The brand-new 6500 sqm premises, will be a main point of distribution for the Iberian Peninsula, connecting the region’s growing tech and healthcare industries pharmaceutical and medical technology industries to UPS’s smart global logistics network that serves customers in over 220 countries and territories.

Equipped with 7500 pallet positions and 25000 shelf locations, the facility provides end to end visibility for critical high-value, time sensitive shipments and is currently processing about 81,000 units per quarter. It is also LEED Gold certified with solar panels for green energy generation.

“We are focused on creating both efficient trade Lanes for our customer to grow as well as useful technologies for online, real-time Inventory visibility and critical order management with around-the-clock customer support,” says Gonzalo Vidal, Contract Logistics Manager for Spain, Italy and Portugal at UPS SCS. “Our goal is to guarantee supply chain resilience for our customers as their businesses navigate the demands, challenges, fluctuations and opportunities of the market.”

The Madrid facility is the 4th UPS SCS one to open in 2022, which also saw the unveiling of a new state-of-art building in 32,000 sqm Roermond, NL; selected for its central location and excellent ground, ocean, rail and air connections, these premises will also house the first UPS SCS Innovation Center in Europe.