Uproar Festival of Public Art Coming to Orange County This Summer

The Orange County Arts Commission will be hosting a new festival this summer in Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough that might be hard to miss.

The Uproar Festival of Public Art will showcase 60 large-scale works of art throughout downtown areas around Orange County from July 14 through August 12.

“Uproar will allow our community to serve as the backdrop for fantastic, awe-inspiring works of art while lauding, supporting, and welcoming the participating artists,” OCAC director Katie Murray said in a release. “Uproar will provide a completely free and inclusive experience for visitors of all abilities and will task participants in selecting the People’s Choice Winner.”

Cash prizes will be awarded to the artists chosen by both the public and a jury panel of experts. The People’s Choice Winner and the jury’s first-place Winner will each receive $10,000.

The artists showcased will be from around the southeastern United States, including North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. Artists living further than 60 miles from Chapel Hill will receive four nights’ complimentary lodging, as well as a mileage stipend. Interested artists can apply here until March 1, and will be notified of their acceptance in April. Applicants will be evaluated in a number of areas, including creativity, feasibility and visual impact.

“Uproar will transform our downtowns this summer and lead to a host of energizing related activities as locals and travelers alike take part in it,” said Jamezetta Bedford, Chair of the Orange County Board of Commissioners. “This inclusive festival will allow us an unforgettable opportunity to celebrate art, the people who make it, the people who consume it, and our wonderful communities that uplift it.”

Numerous partners are collaborating with OCAC for the festival, including UNC Arts Everywhere, the Town of Hillsborough Tourism Board, the Town of Carrboro Arts Committee and the Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro.

A kick-off party in Chapel Hill in July 12 will officially launch the festival, and Awards will be distributed at the closing Celebration in Hillsborough on August 12.

For more information about the festival, click here.

Featured image via Orange County Arts Commission

