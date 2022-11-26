Upper State Champions crowned in high school football

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – State Championship berths were on the line Friday night as the semifinals of the SCHSL football Playoffs kicked off across the state.

State Championship games are slated for Thursday, December 1-Saturday, December 3 at Benedict College in Columbia, SC.

AAAAA Semifinals

A look at tonight’s Matchup in the South Carolina High School Playoffs

Upper State Championship: Dutch Fork 51, Gaffney 28

Lower State Championship: Fort Dorchester 24, Summerville 10

AAAA Semifinals

A look at tonight’s Matchup in the South Carolina High School Playoffs

Upper State Championship: Northwestern 33, Greenville 28

Lower State Championship: South Florence 43, AC Flora 27

AAA Semifinals

A look at tonight’s Matchup in the South Carolina High School Playoffs

Upper State Championship: Powdersville 27, Clinton 14

Lower State Championship: Beaufort 30, Dillon 21

AA Semifinals

Upper State Championship: Abbeville 41, Saluda 16

Lower State Championship: Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49, Andrew Jackson 13

A Semifinals

Upper State Championship: Christ Church Episcopal 21, St. Joseph’s Catholic 7

Lower State Championship: Johnsonville 20, Cross 6

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button