UPIKE Athletics Announces Kris Kern as Head Volleyball Coach

VSN (admin) Published Thursday, January 19, 2023 – 09:30 AM





Pikeville, Ky. – University of Pikeville Director of Athletics Kelly Wells announced the hiring of Kris Kern as the Head Coach of UPIKE volleyball Wednesday afternoon. Kern becomes the sixth head coach in UPIKE volleyball history.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Kern to the UPIKE Athletics family,” said Wells. “His extensive background in coaching and dedication to student-athletes is unparalleled. Kern’s proven leadership will no doubt help advance our program.”

Kern comes to UPIKE with a hefty resume, with over 40 years of experience at the high school and collegiate levels. His most recent stint was spent at NCAA Division II West Virginia State where he led the Yellow Jackets for six seasons beginning in 2017. In just his second season at WVSU, Kern matched the single season program record with 25 wins, which was the first winning season in almost a decade. Following a 30-5 (15-1 MEC) season in 2021 that included a conference championship, Kern was named the Mountain East Conference Coach of the Year. His 125-54 record (.698) is the highest winning percentage in WVSU history.

His leadership is reflected in the success of his student-athletes, coaching the 2020-21 MEC Player of the Year, 2018-19 Freshman of the Year, and 16 All-MEC Athletes.

“My time at state was remarkable and I’m forever indebted to Nate Burton for the opportunity,” expressed Kern. “The program there is now loaded on the court and in the classroom and I can’t wait to see the progress of the Bears!”

Before joining the collegiate ranks, Kern spent 36 years coaching high school volleyball in Ohio. In that span, Kern won over 800 matches to become the winningest high school volleyball coach in Ohio history. His journey began at Father Wehrle High School where he spent nine seasons starting in 1981. He led the Wolverines to four league championships, two district championships, and a state Finals appearance in 1990.

He continued to establish his standard of excellence, with stops at Pickerington High School, Lancaster High School, and Pickerington North High School to name a few. He is the winningest coach in Pickerington and Pickerington North High School history and led Lancaster to 11 conference titles.

All said, Kern’s teams have claimed two regional championships, 14 district titles, 33 Sectional championships, and 19 conference titles. His impressive personal accolades include 40 various Coach of the Year honors, and three All-Ohio High School State Coaches Achievement Awards.

With so much experience, Kern’s coaching tree is extensive and wide ranging. Several coaches have shared their sentiment for his future with the Bears.

“UPIKE is extremely lucky to be getting Kris. As long as I have known him, he has been a tireless recruiter and one of the most passionate teachers in the game. His ability to create for the program and the community around it is inspiring. The Athletic department is getting a great coach, the school is getting a great Ambassador and the city of Pikeville is getting a great community member.” – David Zelenock, The Citadel Head Volleyball Coach.

“Coach Kern has won everywhere he has been, and he has won at every level of the game of volleyball. Coach Kern will turn UPIKE into a Winner with his culture, his teaching, and his passion for his team.” – David Rehr, University of Houston Head Volleyball Coach.

Coach Kern holds an RBA from West Virginia State University. His son, Connor, played NCAA Division I basketball at the Citadel.

“I’m very grateful to lead the volleyball program at UPIKE,” said Kern. “From my first conversation with Kelly Wells, it was apparent that the university is special to many people. I would like to thank the national search committee for their thoroughness, and I cannot contain my excitement to get started.”

Kern will be introduced to community and media members in a meet and greet event prior to UPIKE’s men’s and women’s basketball games against Bethel on Thursday, January 19th. The event will begin at 4:30 in the lobby of Appalachian Wireless Arena. Pizza and drinks will be served, any media members interested in attending the introduction are encouraged to do so, and can contact Alek Morgan ([email protected]) with any questions.

University of Pikeville Women’s Volleyball Mid-South Conference Staff