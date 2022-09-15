Updating the Virginia Basketball Scholarship Chart After Gertrude’s Commitment

On Wednesday, four-star shooting guard Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ) became the second Recruit to verbally commit to the Virginia basketball recruiting class of 2023, joining fellow four-star Blake Buchanan (Coeur D’Alene, ID). Taking Gertrude and Buchanan’s commitments into account, we’re going to update Virginia’s Scholarship chart for the foreseeable future.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button