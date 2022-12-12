Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC Playoff Chase, NFL Draft Race After Bye

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers got a bit of help in their long-shot bid for a playoff spot in the NFC on Sunday.

First, the good news: Two teams who are ahead of the Packers in the playoff race, the New York Giants (at home against the Philadelphia Eagles) and Seattle Seahawks (at home against the Carolina Panthers), lost.

Now, the bad news: The Detroit Lions stayed hot by beating the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Jared Goff threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark and a 41-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams, and the Lions demolished the Dalvin Cook-led running game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button