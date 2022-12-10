Updates on targets after the 2022 season

POSITION: Linebacker

PREVIOUS COLLEGE: Tulsa

ELIGIBILITY: Immediate (1 year)

247SPORTS TRANSFER RATING: 3 star (0.8900)

DATE ENTERED PORTAL: Nov. 30

DATE OFFERED: Nov. 30

VISITS: Yes

COMMIT STATUS: Oklahoma State

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 244

HIGH SCHOOL: Abilene (Tex.) Cooper

RECRUITING CLASS: 2018

247SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL RATING: 2-star (78) | Well. 167 OLB | Well. 365 in Texas

Justin Wright led the Golden Hurricane with 101 total tackles, including 56 solo stops and 10.5 tackles for loss this season as a redshirt senior.

Wright earned second team All-American Athletic Conference honors this season after leading the Golden Hurricane in total tackles. The 6-foot-2, 244-pound linebacker also had two sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups, five quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Wright had been a starter in the middle of the Tulsa defense for each of the past three seasons. He has played in a total of 49 games in his career, with 32 starts.

As a junior in 2021, Wright played in all 12 games, starting 11 of them, missing only the season opener. He tied for a team-high with 82 total tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also had a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and an interception, which was returned 55 yards for a touchdown against Oklahoma State.

Wright started all nine games in 2020, earning second-team all-conference honors. He finished second on the team with 62 total tackles, and was third with nine tackles for loss. His first career start came against Oklahoma State in the season opener.

During the past four seasons with the Golden Hurricane, Wright had 191 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

He played against Oklahoma State three times during his time at Tulsa and despite going winless in those matchups, Wright totaled nine tackles and an interception return for a touchdown.

TRANSFER PORTAL OFFERS (6): Georgia Southern, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest