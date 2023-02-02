Updates on South Shore high football coaching vacancies

It’s never too early to be thinking about football.

While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off in Super Bowl LVII next weekend, there’s plenty of local high school football news in the area.

Longtime football head coaches such as Peter Colombo (Brockton) and Greg Burke (Stoughton) decided to retire after decades of leading young students onto the gridiron. Now it’s time for a new generation to step in and build on those legacies. Other schools have different situations, but nevertheless, a change is coming.

Here are the updates on the new head-coaching situations on the South Shore. Since the Super Bowls in December, five MIAA programs in the area have openings at the top.

Brockton High School head football Coach Peter Colombo before his last game versus Bridgewater-Raynham at Fenway Park on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

Brockton

Last year’s record: 9-2, lost in Division 1 first round

Who is leaving the job?: Peter Colombo

Who is filling the job? Position not filled yet

Colombo hung his whistle up and retired as the Boxers head coach after his 20th season this past fall. They won back-to-back championships in 2004 and 2005 and made five Super Bowl appearances. Colombo replaced his father, the legendary Armond Colombo, at the helm. Out of the program’s 125-year history, a Colombo has been at the helm for the last 55 seasons.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button