Updates on South Shore high football coaching vacancies

It’s never too early to be thinking about football.

While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off in Super Bowl LVII next weekend, there’s plenty of local high school football news in the area.

Longtime football head coaches such as Peter Colombo (Brockton) and Greg Burke (Stoughton) decided to retire after decades of leading young students onto the gridiron. Now it’s time for a new generation to step in and build on those legacies. Other schools have different situations, but nevertheless, a change is coming.

Here are the updates on the new head-coaching situations on the South Shore. Since the Super Bowls in December, five MIAA programs in the area have openings at the top.

Brockton

Last year’s record: 9-2, lost in Division 1 first round

Who is leaving the job?: Peter Colombo

Who is filling the job? Position not filled yet

Colombo hung his whistle up and retired as the Boxers head coach after his 20th season this past fall. They won back-to-back championships in 2004 and 2005 and made five Super Bowl appearances. Colombo replaced his father, the legendary Armond Colombo, at the helm. Out of the program’s 125-year history, a Colombo has been at the helm for the last 55 seasons.

More:A FENWAY FINISH: Brockton High football sends Colombo into retirement with win over BR

According to Brockton High Athletic director Kevin Karo, there are no current candidates yet. The school is still working on putting the job posting online. Whoever lands the position has big shoes to fill.

Cardinal Spellman

Last year’s record: 5-7, lost in Division 6 semifinals

Who is leaving the job?: Kahn Chase

Who is filling the job?: Ryan Donovan and Jequan Johnson

In the middle of his second season, Kahn Chace stepped down due to “parent harassment and disrespect.” In his only full season, Chace led the Cardinals to a 3-8 season and was named the New England Patriots High School Football Coach of the week following an upset win over St. Mary’s (Lynn).

When Chace resigned, the Cardinals didn’t name a head coach, but instead shared the role among four coaches. The team went on a stunning run as the No. 13 seed to the state semifinals following upset victories over No. 4 Winthrop and No. 5 Blackstone Valley Tech. Spellman nearly upset top-seeded Stoneham in the semifinals, but ultimately lost 24-17.

More:Cardinal Spellman’s Cinderella run isn’t over yet. The No. 13 Cardinals are Final 4 bound

More:Donovan, Johnson will remain as Cardinal Spellman High football co-head coaches

Last week, the school announced that two of those assistants who helped fill Chace’s vacancy will be returning as co-head coaches: Ryan Donovan and Jequan Johnson. Johnson was also the boys freshmen basketball Coach and played football at Northeastern University.

Hingham

Last year’s record: 6-5, lost in Division 2 first round

Who is leaving the job?: Mark Nutley

Who is filling the job?: Position not filled yet

More:Wife’s illness forced Hingham High’s Mark Nutley to step away from coaching football

Mark Nutley stepped down after this past season to tend to his wife, who has been battling cancer since 2014. He spent the Harborman’s playoff matchup against Chelmsford (Hingham lost 30-19) in a hospital with her. Over his four seasons there, Nutley’s team went 22-16. They coached multiple players who ended up playing Division 1 football.

Hingham is starting the first round of interviews this week.

Stoughton

Last year’s record: 3-8

Who is leaving the job?: Greg Burke

More:Stoughton High football Coach Greg Burke calls it a career after 33 years

Who is filling the job?: Christopher Evans

Burke decided to retire after being the Knights head Coach since 1990. He was inducted into the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019. Burke finished with a 188-136-4 career record and four Hockomock League titles at Stoughton.

Stoughton kept things in-house by hiring Christopher Evans. Working as a counselor for the past nine years, he was in multiple coaching roles in Stoughton’s football program for the last eight seasons.

Quincy

Last year’s record: 7-4

Who is leaving the job?: Kevin Carey

Who is filling the job?: Position not filled yet

After five seasons as head coach and 20 coaching at different levels within the program, Carey decided to step down due to a variety of reasons. He’ll still be a part of Quincy High, serving as the dean. This past season, they pushed the Presidents to their first winning season since 2014. They finished with an 18-30 career record.

More:Kevin Carey steps down after more than two decades coaching Quincy High football

Quincy is currently in the process of interviewing candidates. The Presidents will have running back Gabe Rodrigues returning for his senior year. He’s a nice building block for any newcomer.