Updates on JK Dobbins, Marquise Brown, Dak Prescott, Kenny Pickett, and More

It was a relative Sunday in terms of the Fantasy football injury report. Several of the injuries we saw in Week 7 were on the defensive side of the ball, meaning Fantasy Managers are not left with a ton of concerns on Monday morning. Let’s look at the latest NFL injury updates and the Fantasy implications of the Offensive injuries we did see.

In this report, we will not discuss the updates for players we did not see Sunday. Therefore, the likes of D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Damien Harris are not included. Check out Pro Football Network during the week, where we will cover the latest news regarding those players as we get it.

JK Dobbins, RB | BAL (Knee)

The usage of JK Dobbins in Week 6 did not make a lot of sense in real-time. Dobbins had just seven rushing attempts, while Kenyan Drake carried the ball 10 times and saw two targets. After the game, it was revealed by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh that Dobbins’ knee had tightened up as he continues to return from his ACL injury.

There did not appear to be a major concern surrounding Dobbins, but this is frustrating for his Fantasy managers. Dobbins’ usage has been limited through the first six weeks as they ease him back. The hope was that we would see that usage start to ramp up in the coming weeks. This mini setback could delay that further, limiting his ceiling.

We’ve seen Justice Hill — and now Drake — have success running the ball, which will lessen the need for the Ravens to push Dobbins too hard. With Drake showing some of his old pop, suggesting he is finally over his ankle injury from last year, this situation is messy.

Hill should return next week, which could make this a three-man backfield where Fantasy value is extremely tough to predict. It will be worth keeping an eye on the injury report this week, but even if he is fully healthy, trusting Dobbins as a must-start in 12-team leagues is close to impossible to do.

Marquise Brown, WR | ARI (Foot)

Marquise Brown left the Arizona Cardinals game in Week 6 with a foot injury. The exact nature of the injury was not known as of Sunday, with X-rays reportedly coming back negative. According to various injury analysts, the two most likely injuries based on the video footage are either a reoccurrence of his Lisfranc injury or a severe turf toe. We will need to wait for an official diagnosis on Monday, but it appears that Brown is set to miss some time. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there is a concern that the injury could be season ending.

This would be good news for the Fantasy Managers of Rondale Moore. With DeAndre Hopkins expected back for Thursday Night Football in Week 7, Moore was Predicted to see a reduced role as the fourth pass-catching option. With Brown now likely to miss the game, Moore should be, at worst, Kyler Murray’s third target, behind only Hopkins and Zach Ertz.

Randall Cobb, WR | GB (Ankle)

It appears as though Randall Cobb suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 6. However, we will need to wait for further tests in order to get a definitive diagnosis. If Cobb is set to miss time, then we should see more consistency of opportunities for Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, and Robert Tonyan. There were 12 targets for Tonya in Week 6, and he now becomes an intriguing waiver wire target in 12-team leagues.

Dak Prescott, QB | DAL (Thumb)

We did not see Prescott in Week 6, but NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo quoted the QB as saying his plan is to be back against the Lions in Week 7. Prescott said he felt Fantastic throwing the ball, so we’ll need to watch the practice report this week.

If Prescott returns, that will provide a boost to the pass-catching options in the Cowboys’ offense. Cooper Rush has done a solid job, but his presence has capped the ceiling of everyone in the offense outside of CeeDee Lamb.

Kenny Pickett, QB | PIT (Concussion)

We saw Kenny Pickett leave the game with a concussion, and he was later ruled out. He will now enter the protocol and has a chance to be back for Week 7. However, we’ve seen teams be extra cautious with concussions after the incident in Miami with Tua Tagovailoa.

The promising play of Mitchell Trubisky would make him a potential streaming option, but the Miami Dolphins have been a tough defense on opposing QBs. Outside of 14-team Superflex formats, Trubisky carries little Fantasy value in Week 7.

Skylar Thompson, QB | MIA (Thumb)

Starting the first game of his NFL career, Skylar Thompson left in the first half with a thumb injury and did not return. We have seen how troublesome thumb injuries can be with Prescott, so this could be a significant layoff for the rookie. Nevertheless, Tagovailoa is expected back next week, so the impact all around is minimal.

Tua immediately drops back into a potential starting role for Fantasy Managers next week. However, the struggles we saw Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have against a shadow Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense should be a cause for some caution. If you can afford to give Tua one week of grace before pushing him back into starting lineups, that might be a prudent call.

Cameron Brate, TE | TB (Concussion)

The injury suffered by Cameron Brate in Week 6 appeared to be extremely serious. He was put onto a backboard with his neck braced before being carted from the field. Brate was able to raise his thumb to the crowd as he left, and there was optimism that he would be able to travel home with the team. However, after a concussion earlier in the season and now this injury, don’t be surprised if we see an extended layoff for Brate.

Rookie TE Cade Otton would be the main option to benefit, having seen seven targets in Week 5 while playing 94% of the snaps in Brate’s absence. Otton is an intriguing waiver wire target in 16-team leagues and a streaming option in shallower formats. However, his ceiling will be capped by the talent that the Buccaneers have at WR.