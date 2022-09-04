Updated Week 1 college football Bowl projections, 2022 schedule

Week 1 is almost all the way in the books and the New Year’s Six picture looks a touch different thanks to some top 25 matchups to open the season. The Utes were in our initial Playoff, but they took a (slight) tumble into the Rose Bowl after their loss to Florida. Now, the Pac-12’s Playoff hopes are more dented than expected after Utah and Oregon both lost. But with plenty of season action left, there will be plenty of chances to change the Bowl picture before it’s all decided. For now, here are SI’s (still too early) updated Week 1 Bowl predictions.

All times are Eastern.

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Alabama vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Georgia vs. Clemson

Georgia’s 49-3 win over Oregon on Saturday proved that the reigning national champions are contenders once again. Joshua L. Jones/USA TODAY NETWORK

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame

Miami vs. Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, noon, ESPN)

SEC vs. Big 12

Florida vs. Oklahoma

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

BYU vs. Baylor

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Michigan vs. Utah

Other bowls

December 30

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)

Mountain West vs. MAC

Toledo vs. Wyoming

Wyoming beat Tulsa in double overtime on Saturday with a 30-yard game-winning field goal. Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

December 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (Noon, ABC)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (Noon, ESPN2)

Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC

Wake Forest vs. Tennessee

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs. Big Ten

Ole Miss vs. Penn State

