Updated Week 1 college football Bowl projections, 2022 schedule

Week 1 is almost all the way in the books and the New Year’s Six picture looks a touch different thanks to some top 25 matchups to open the season. The Utes were in our initial Playoff, but they took a (slight) tumble into the Rose Bowl after their loss to Florida. Now, the Pac-12’s Playoff hopes are more dented than expected after Utah and Oregon both lost. But with plenty of season action left, there will be plenty of chances to change the Bowl picture before it’s all decided. For now, here are SI’s (still too early) updated Week 1 Bowl predictions.

All times are Eastern.

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Alabama vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Georgia vs. Clemson

Stetson Bennett throws before Georgia's game vs. Oregon.

Georgia’s 49-3 win over Oregon on Saturday proved that the reigning national champions are contenders once again.

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame
Miami vs. Notre Dame

