Updated Week 1 college football Bowl projections, 2022 schedule
Week 1 is almost all the way in the books and the New Year’s Six picture looks a touch different thanks to some top 25 matchups to open the season. The Utes were in our initial Playoff, but they took a (slight) tumble into the Rose Bowl after their loss to Florida. Now, the Pac-12’s Playoff hopes are more dented than expected after Utah and Oregon both lost. But with plenty of season action left, there will be plenty of chances to change the Bowl picture before it’s all decided. For now, here are SI’s (still too early) updated Week 1 Bowl predictions.
All times are Eastern.
Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Alabama vs. Ohio State
Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist
Georgia vs. Clemson
New Year’s Six
Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)
ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame
Miami vs. Notre Dame
Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, noon, ESPN)
SEC vs. Big 12
Florida vs. Oklahoma
Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)
At-large vs. at-large
BYU vs. Baylor
Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)
Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Michigan vs. Utah
Other bowls
December 30
Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)
Mountain West vs. MAC
Toledo vs. Wyoming
December 31
Music City Bowl, Nashville (Noon, ABC)
Big Ten vs. SEC
Michigan State vs. Kentucky
Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (Noon, ESPN2)
Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC
Wake Forest vs. Tennessee
Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)
SEC vs. Big Ten
Ole Miss vs. Penn State
Watch college football live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!
More College Football Coverage:
.