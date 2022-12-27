Updated schedules for the 2022 Muskegon Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic
MUSKEGON – The 20th edition of the Muskegon Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic will tip off tomorrow at Reeths-Puffer High School.
Six local programs will send out their freshmen, junior varsity and varsity teams to compete in what has become one of the marquee showcase tournaments in West Michigan every winter. North Muskegon and Orchard View will clash in a West Michigan Conference matchup, while host Reeths-Puffer takes on Jenison and state powerhouse programs Muskegon and Grand Rapids Catholic Central close out the festivities in Wednesday’s grand finale.
Below is a look at the full schedule for the 2022 Muskegon Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic.
MUSKEGON SPORTS HALL OF FAME CLASSIC
SCHEDULE
|FRESHMEN
|TIME
|TEAMS
|GYM
|10 a.m
|North Muskegon vs. Orchard View
|Aux
|10 a.m
|Reeths-Puffer vs. Jenison
|Beckeman Center
|11:45 a.m
|Muskegon vs. GRCC
|Aux
—
|JUNIOR VARSITY
|TIME
|TEAMS
|GYM
|11:45 a.m
|Reeths-Puffer vs. Jenison
|Beckeman Center
|1:30 p.m
|North Muskegon vs. Orchard View
|Aux
|1:30 p.m
|Muskegon vs. GRCC
|Beckeman Center
—
|VARSITY
|TIME
|TEAMS
|GYM
|3 p.m
|North Muskegon vs. Orchard View
|Beckeman Center
|4:45 p.m
|Reeths-Puffer vs. Jenison
|Beckeman Center
|7 p.m
|Muskegon vs. GRCC
|Beckeman Center