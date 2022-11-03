Updated Saginaw-area volleyball brackets heading into district Finals

The Michigan high school volleyball tournament begins Monday with district openers.

Division 1

At Bay City Central

Monday: Heritage 3, Bay City Central 0. Wednesday: Bay City Western 3, Midland Dow 0; Midland High 3, Heritage 1. Thursday: Bay City Western vs. Midland High, 6 pm Winner Advances to Midland High regional vs. Rockford district winner.

At Rockford

Monday: Rockford 3, Mount Pleasant 0. Wednesday: Greenville 3, Cedar Springs 1.; Rockford 3, St. Johns 1. Thursday: Greenville vs. Rockford, 6:30 pm Winner Advances to Midland High regional vs. Bay City Central district winner.

Division 2

At Birch Run

Monday: Frankenmuth 3, Bridgeport 0. Wednesday: Birch Run 3, Saginaw High 0; Frankenmuth 3, Caro 0. Thursday: Birch Run vs. Frankenmuth, 6 pm Winner Advances to Corunna regional vs. Carrollton district winner.

At Carrollton

Monday: Carrollton 3, Arthur Hill 0; Essexville Garber 3, Freeland 1. Wednesday: Carrollton 3, Bay City John Glenn 0; Swan Valley 3, Essexville Garber 2. Saturday: Carrollton vs. Swan Valley, 11 a.m. Winner Advances to Corunna regional vs. Birch Run district winner.

At Clare

Monday: Ogemaw Heights 3, Standish-Sterling 0; Clare 3, Shepherd 0. Wednesday: Bullock Creek 3, Ogemaw Heights 0; Gladwin vs. Clare, 7:30 pm Thursday: Championship match, 7 pm Winner Advances to Houghton Lake regional vs. Reed City district winner.

Division 3

At New Lothrop

Tuesday: New Lothrop 3, Montrose 0. Thursday: Hemlock vs. St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.; Chesaning vs. New Lothrop, 7 pm Saturday: Championship match, 2 pm Winner Advances to Genesee regional vs. Genesee district winner.

At Reese

Monday: Vassar 3, Saginaw Arts & Sciences 0; Valley Lutheran 3, Reese 2. Wednesday: Vassar 3, Otisville-LakeVille 1; Valley Lutheran 3, Millington 0. Thursday: Vassar vs. Valley Lutheran, 7 p.m. Winner advances to Genesee regional vs. Harbor Beach district.

At Beal City

Monday: Sanford Meridian 3, Farwell 0; Beal City 3, Carson City-Crystal 0. Wednesday: Sanford Meridian 3, St. Louis 1; Ithaca 3, Beal City 2. Thursday: Ithaca vs. Sanford Meridian, 7 p.m. Winner advances to Lake City regional vs. McBain district winner.

Division 4

At Merrill

Monday: Saginaw Nouvel 3, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 0. Wednesday: Saginaw Nouvel 3, Flint Beecher 0; Merrill vs. Genesee Christian, 7 pm Thursday: Championship match, 6:30 pm Winner Advances to Kingston regional vs. Breckenridge district winner.

At Breckenridge

Monday: Portland St. Patrick 3, Fulton 2. Wednesday: Fowler 3, Morris 0; Portland St. Patrick 3, Breckenridge 0. Thursday: Fowler vs. Portland St. Patrick, 7 pm Winner Advances to Kingston regional vs. Merrill district winner.

At Vestaburg

Monday: Coleman 3, Montabella 2; Midland Calvary Baptist 3, Big Rapids Crossroads 0. Wednesday: Coleman 3, Vestaburg 0.; MP Sacred Heart 3, Midland Calvary Baptist 0. Thursday: Coleman vs. MP Sacred Heart, 7 pm Winner Advances to McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Mason County Eastern district winner.

