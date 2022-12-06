Updated order after Week 13

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, which featured another thrilling slate of action. With just five weeks left in the regular season, the draft order is starting to become clear for some teams, but there’s still plenty of shakeup.

Fans of the Broncos and Rams aren’t sitting pretty as they’ve already dealt their 2023 first-round selections to the Seahawks and Lions, respectively. Meanwhile, fans of the Texans and Bears should be excited about what’s shaping up to be a top-3 selection for their teams.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, after Week 13, courtesy of Tankathon: