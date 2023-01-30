Updated order after conference Championship round

On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers gave us a better idea of ​​where some of the Carolina Panthers’ 2023 draft picks will land. With the 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC West Champions have settled into the 30th spot of the order.

That affects Carolina’s upcoming selections in the second, third and fourth rounds—which accounts for three-fourths of the Haul they received in their trade of star running back Christian McCaffrey.

All Picks won’t be absolutely finalized until compensation Picks are handed out. But, in the meantime, here’s how the first-round order sits heading into the Super Bowl:

Chicago Bears (3-14) Houston Texans (3-13-1) Arizona Cardinals (4-13) Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1) Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (5-12) Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (5-12) Las Vegas Raiders (6-11) Atlanta Falcons (7-10) Carolina Panthers (7-10) Philadelphia Eagles; via New Orleans Saints (7-10) Tennessee Titans (7-10) Houston Texans; via Cleveland Browns (7-10) New York Jets (7-10) New England Patriots (8-9) Green Bay Packers (8-9) Washington Commanders (8-8-1) Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8) Detroit Lions (9-8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) Seattle Seahawks (9-8) Miami Dolphins (9-8) (Forfeited) Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) Baltimore Ravens (10-7) Minnesota Vikings (13-4) Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) New York Giants (9-7-1) Dallas Cowboys (12-5) Buffalo Bills (13-3) Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) Denver Broncos; via San Francisco 49ers (13-4) Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)