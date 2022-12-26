Updated odds and Prediction for the Ohio State Matchup

Georgia football and Ohio State face off with each other in less than a week, and the betting odds are still close to what they initially were. However, there has been some movement.

The waiting on this football game has been one college football fans are patiently waiting for because they know it will be one of the year’s best matchups. Georgia and Ohio State are two of the best programs in college football right now, and because of that, this game could be daunting.

Head Coach Kirby Smart has had 20-plus days to prepare his program for the Buckeyes, and the Michigan Wolverines gave him a guide on how to beat Ohio State. Since the SEC Championship, the odds have been the same, but there have been some changes to them. It seems the Vegas odds makers are trusting themselves.

Georgia Football vs. Ohio State Buckeyes updated odds for the semifinal Peach Bowl.

On FanDuel, the Dawgs come into the Peach Bowl as 6.5-point favorites over the Buckeyes. The spread line has Georgia at -118 and Ohio State at -104. So if you bet $100 on Georgia to cover the spread, you’ll win around $84.75, or if you pick Ohio State to cover, you’ll win $96.15.

Fan Duel currently has the money line odds for this game at +215 for Ohio State and -265 for the Dawgs. A $100 bet for the Buckeyes will be a $215 winning ticket, and for Georgia, it would be $37.74.

The over/under went from 59.5 points to 62.5 points, with the under at -114 for the Dawgs and the over at -106 for Ohio State. So if betting on the over/under is more your speed, throwing down $100 on the under would result in an $87.72 winning ticket, or if you want the over, it will result in you winning around $94.34.

Georgia Football vs. Ohio State Prediction for the semifinal Peach Bowl

Georgia covered the spread in the SEC Championship Game, and now the Dawgs have had the time to prepare for Ohio State, so they’ll be ready to show them who is superior. The Dawgs’ defense isn’t the only selling point, as the offense is just as Lethal as Ohio State’s. Despite what some people think, Georgia’s offense is efficient and dominant — that defense matches the offense’s energy.

After going 2-0 in Atlanta this season, the Dawgs will go 3-0 in Mercedes Benz Stadium and head to another national championship because they are flat-out the better team. However, Ohio State will play like it has nothing to lose, and like the Michigan game didn’t happen. The Buckeyes may think Georgia will overlook them, but the Dawgs will come ready to prove themselves worthy of a historic run.

There is no way the Dawgs will let Ohio State ruin their perfect season and possibility of going back-to-back because this team wants that historic title by their name. The Buckeyes will try, but it won’t work because Georgia isn’t handing anything away — Ohio State will need its best game this season, and even that may not be good enough. Georgia beats Ohio State 45-17.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.