Updated NFL Draft Order: Colts on the Rise

The Indianapolis Colts have dropped six of their last seven games including an embarrassing 54-19 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

A season that began with high hopes got off to a bad start, and it hasn’t gotten much better.

If there’s a bright side to the Colts Collapse this season, they may be able to get off the quarterback Carousel they’ve been on since Andrew Luck Retired and get their quarterback of the future in the 2023 NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Candidates

The Colts currently have the No. 9 picks while sitting with a 4-8-1 record. Their four-remaining game are against three-playoff hopefuls in the Minnesota Vikings, LA Chargers, and New York Giants, and the Houston Texans who look like a lock for the No. 1 overall pick.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button