Updated NFL Draft Order: Colts on the Rise

The Indianapolis Colts have dropped six of their last seven games including an embarrassing 54-19 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

A season that began with high hopes got off to a bad start, and it hasn’t gotten much better.

If there’s a bright side to the Colts Collapse this season, they may be able to get off the quarterback Carousel they’ve been on since Andrew Luck Retired and get their quarterback of the future in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Colts currently have the No. 9 picks while sitting with a 4-8-1 record. Their four-remaining game are against three-playoff hopefuls in the Minnesota Vikings, LA Chargers, and New York Giants, and the Houston Texans who look like a lock for the No. 1 overall pick.

Five wins against 11 losses and a tie will have the Colts knocking on the door of a top-five pick, giving them a good shot at one of the draft’s premier signal callers in Bryce Young of Alabama, CJ Stroud of Ohio State or Will Levis of Kentucky.

Anthony Richardson just announced he is leaving the Florida Gators and heading to the NFL Draft. He’s an intriguing 6’4 and 232 pound athlete that oozes upside. He might not be NFL-ready, but an apprenticeship with Matt Ryan in 2023 could be exactly what helps unlock his potential.

NFL Draft Current Top 10

1. Houston Texans (1-10-1)

2. Chicago Bears (3-10)

3. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver 3-9)

4. Detroit Lions (via Rams 3-9)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans 4-9)

6. Carolina Panthers (4-8)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)

8. Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

9. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)

10. Atlanta Falcons (5-8)