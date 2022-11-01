[Updated] NBA app keeps freezing or lagging? You’re not alone

New updates are being added at the bottom of this story…….

Original story (published on October 20, 2022) follows:

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is one of the major professional basketball leagues in the United States and Canada where 30 teams compete against each other.

If you are a fan of NBA and follow every single development, then you might be aware that the latest season of the National Basketball Association has just begun.

The 2022-23 season is the latest season of the tournament that started on October 18. You can watch all NBA games and check live scores directly on the NBA app. The app is available on iOS, Android, and Xbox.

However, many NBA app users are recently having trouble accessing the app as it keeps lagging or freezing for them. Here are some reports for reference:

The nba app is absolute trash @nba @NBALPSupport. It’s been freezing on my Xbox, it’s not available for Samsung TVs, and I can’t airplay it on my tv cause all of a sudden I get no picture but the sound is there. And nobody’s first language on the help center is English. Help

(Source)

@nba @NBALPSupport instated of improving NBA league pass you guys went backwards with it, games keeps freezing, it does this on my Xbox and on my PC it’s unwatchable. Fix this soon or we cancel our subscription (Source)

Users say that the app constantly freezes and lags every few minutes and videos are completely unwatchable.

While most reports are from Xbox users, we have come across some reports from users on other platforms as well.

Unfortunately, NBA support has not yet acknowledged the freezing issue with their app. And we hope that they fix this bug soon as fans are unable to watch their favorite teams play.

Regrettably, there isn’t any workaround that can help you temporarily fix this glitch. So, you’ll have to wait until the devs at NBA come up with a definitive fix.

Rest assured, we will keep track of the latest development regarding the NBA app freezing issue and inform you as and when we come across anything noteworthy.

Update 1 (November 1, 2022)

01:03 pm (IST): NBA support has acknowledged the issue with their app on Xbox and confirmed that the devs are working to fix it.

We are sorry you are having Xbox issues. We are aware and actively working towards a fix. Please DM us for additional assistance. Thanks (Source)

