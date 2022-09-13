Updated national Championship odds after Week 2 of college football

After quite an eventful weekend of college football, there hasn’t really been that much that has changed when it comes to the national championship outlook. Despite having to fight for their undefeated lives on the road against Texas last weekend, Alabama remains the betting favorite to win it all at the end of this college football season. But Georgia is breathing down the necks of the Crimson Tide.

The updated national championship odds from BetMGM also see Penn State starting to work its way up the board one small step at a time. Penn State still falls under the long shot category in the national championship picture right now, and they have the same odds as Arkansas, Miami, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, and Wake Forest for a better frame of reference where Penn State sits at this point in the season.

Here are the latest national championship odds from BetMGM.

Alabama



Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) runs for yards against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +175

Georgia



Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates with Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a college football game between Samford and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Syndication: Online Athens

National Championship odds: +200

Ohio State



Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) celebrates his sack with linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) during the second half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +300

Clemson



Sep 10, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) runs 17 yards for a touchdown against Furman Paladins cornerback Micah Robinson (14) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +1,000

USC



Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +1,200

Michigan



Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (19) celebrates after he makes an interception in the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +2,500

Oklahoma



Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates a sack on Kent State’s Collin Schlee (19) in the third quarter during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma and the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022. Syndication: The Oklahoman

National Championship odds: +5,000

Utah



Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) breaks a tackle by Southern Utah Thunderbirds cornerback Jake Narayan (36) at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +5,000

Arkansas



Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) Rushes in the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-30. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +8,000

Miami



Sep 10, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith (5) falls into the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +8,000

Oklahoma State



Oklahoma State’s Xavier Benson (1) and Sione Asi (99) bring down Arizona State’s Xazavian Valladay (1) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. , Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Oklahoma State won 34-17. Syndication: The Oklahoman

National Championship odds: +8,000

Penn State



Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +8,000

Tennessee



Sep 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) reacts after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers in overtime at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee won 34-27 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +8,000

Wake Forest



Sep 10, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Quinton Cooley (28) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +8,000

Florida



Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +10,000

Kentucky



Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats place kicker Matt Ruffolo (96) makes a field goal against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +10,000

Mississippi



Sep 3, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes the ball during the second half against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +10,000

Oregon



Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson throws down the field against Eastern Washington during the third quarter Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. Syndication: The Register Guard

National Championship odds: +10,000

Texas A&M



Sep 10, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) passes against the rush of Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker Nick Hampton (9) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +10,000

UCLA



Sep 10, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back TJ Harden (25) scores a 13-yard touchdown run in the second half against the Alabama State Hornets at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

National Championship odds: +10,000

