Updated Mid-Penn Conference football standings through Oct. 25

While it feels like the high school football season is just heating up, the final regular season week is here.

And only one Mid-Penn Conference program, Bishop McDevitt, has clinched an Outright division title. Which teams will join the Crusaders? We’ll find out soon enough. Below are the MPC’s updated standings heading into week 10.

Commonwealth Division Overall PF P.A y-State College 6-0 9-0 352 141 Harrisburg 5-1 6-2 273 76 Cumberland Valley 3-3 6-3 277 229 Carlisle 3-3 5-4 240 258 Central Dauphin 3-3 3-6 204 239 Altoona 2-4 5-4 189 221 CD East 1-5 3-6 167 222 Chambersburg 1-5 3-6 147 223 y-clinched share of division title

Keystone Division Overall PF P.A x-Bishop McDevitt 6-0 7-1 414 78 Milton Hershey 4-2 6-3 234 205 Cedar Cliff 4-2 6-3 229 145 Hershey 4-2 4-5 178 245 Mifflin County 3-3 5-4 162 209 Lower Dauphin 2-4 4-5 208 197 Red Land 1-5 2-7 85 295 Palmyra 0-6 1-8 75 254 x-division Champion

Capital Division Overall PF P.A Steel-High 5-0 7-1 463 152 West Perry 4-0 9-0 381 110 Trinity 4-2 5-4 197 193 Big Spring 2-3 3-6 207 268 Camp Hill 1-4 5-4 147 198 Boiling Springs 1-4 3-6 231 260 Middletown 0-4 0-7 0 14

Colonial Division Overall PF P.A y-Gettysburg 5-1 7-2 218 149 Shippensburg 4-2 7-2 220 129 Susquehanna Township 4-2 6-3 226 163 Northern 4-2 5-4 244 183 Mechanicsburg 4-2 4-5 138 136 Greencastle-Antrim 1-5 4-5 247 200 East Pennsboro 1-5 4-5 166 172 Waynesboro 1-5 2-7 84 220 y-clinched share of division title

Liberty Division Overall PF P.A y-Upper Dauphin 5-0 7-2 352 177 Juniata 4-1 6-3 213 85 Susquenita 4-1 5-4 240 153 Line Mountain 3-2 4-5 213 240 James Buchanan 1-4 3-6 118 316 Newport 1-4 1-8 98 363 Halifax 0-6 1-8 113 326 y-clinched share of division title

