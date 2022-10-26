Updated Mid-Penn Conference football standings through Oct. 25

While it feels like the high school football season is just heating up, the final regular season week is here.

And only one Mid-Penn Conference program, Bishop McDevitt, has clinched an Outright division title. Which teams will join the Crusaders? We’ll find out soon enough. Below are the MPC’s updated standings heading into week 10.

Commonwealth Division Overall PF P.A
y-State College 6-0 9-0 352 141
Harrisburg 5-1 6-2 273 76
Cumberland Valley 3-3 6-3 277 229
Carlisle 3-3 5-4 240 258
Central Dauphin 3-3 3-6 204 239
Altoona 2-4 5-4 189 221
CD East 1-5 3-6 167 222
Chambersburg 1-5 3-6 147 223
y-clinched share of division title
Keystone Division Overall PF P.A
x-Bishop McDevitt 6-0 7-1 414 78
Milton Hershey 4-2 6-3 234 205
Cedar Cliff 4-2 6-3 229 145
Hershey 4-2 4-5 178 245
Mifflin County 3-3 5-4 162 209
Lower Dauphin 2-4 4-5 208 197
Red Land 1-5 2-7 85 295
Palmyra 0-6 1-8 75 254
x-division Champion
Capital Division Overall PF P.A
Steel-High 5-0 7-1 463 152
West Perry 4-0 9-0 381 110
Trinity 4-2 5-4 197 193
Big Spring 2-3 3-6 207 268
Camp Hill 1-4 5-4 147 198
Boiling Springs 1-4 3-6 231 260
Middletown 0-4 0-7 0 14
Colonial Division Overall PF P.A
y-Gettysburg 5-1 7-2 218 149
Shippensburg 4-2 7-2 220 129
Susquehanna Township 4-2 6-3 226 163
Northern 4-2 5-4 244 183
Mechanicsburg 4-2 4-5 138 136
Greencastle-Antrim 1-5 4-5 247 200
East Pennsboro 1-5 4-5 166 172
Waynesboro 1-5 2-7 84 220
y-clinched share of division title
Liberty Division Overall PF P.A
y-Upper Dauphin 5-0 7-2 352 177
Juniata 4-1 6-3 213 85
Susquenita 4-1 5-4 240 153
Line Mountain 3-2 4-5 213 240
James Buchanan 1-4 3-6 118 316
Newport 1-4 1-8 98 363
Halifax 0-6 1-8 113 326
y-clinched share of division title

