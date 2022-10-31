Updated Media Arts Lobby Creates Collaborative Learning Space

By: Annalize Murphy, Media Relations intern

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 31, 2022 — West Liberty University’s Department of Media and Visual Arts is enjoying a new, comfortable space in the Fine Arts Building for everyone on campus to enjoy. The renovated media and arts lobby took place recently and added new additions to help students and professors interact in a collaborative way.

Department Chair Dr. Martyna Matusiak said the department raised over $3,000 in an art auction hosted last spring, which the WLU Foundation matched during the 2022 Topper Day of Giving for a total of $6,000. The money raised was more than enough to renovate the lobby into an interactive space for all of WLU to enjoy.

West Liberty University’s physical plant workers worked in the space all summer to ensure it would be ready for students at the start of the fall semester.

“We are grateful to all the employees and to the WLU Foundation for making our dream a reality,” said Matusiak.

New additions to the media and arts lobby include freshly painted walls that are magnetic, felt boards to hang papers on, new televisions that have the ability to share cast information from any device, a white board wall, bar stool seating and completely new furniture.

Professors in the department of media and visual arts often host their classes in the space.

Dr. Moonjung Kang commented that the area was the “perfect location” to discuss projects with her upper-level students. Kang is a Professor of Art and teaches classes including graphic design.

WLU students are also enjoying the space saying the lobby is more “inviting” than before.

“I have seen a lot of people who aren’t even fine arts majors that are in here studying so I would say it is a very inviting space to come study and do your work,” said Olivia Bernola, a WLU student from Weirton, W. Va.

“Whether you need to study, prepare for a presentation or just want to interact with other hilltoppers, the department of media and visual arts welcomes everyone to come enjoy all the media and arts lobby has to offer,” said Matusiak.