Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT vs. Timberwolves

After listing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as questionable, the LA Clippers ruled both players out shortly before game time on Friday evening. For Leonard, it is the second night of a back to back, and he has not yet been cleared to play on consecutive nights. For George, he is still nursing hamstring discomfort.

While this game being the last night of a back to back would usually indicate both Leonard and George would be out, given their current health situations, this instance was unique. With the Clippers getting blown out in Denver on Thursday night, Leonard played just 18 minutes, and George played just 13 minutes. Because of this, both players were initially listed as questionable for this game against the Timberwolves, but were ultimately ruled out.

