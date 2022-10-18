Updated Heisman Trophy rankings after Week 7 of college football

In most cases, the Heisman Trophy is a quarterback’s award. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young looks to repeat in 2022, but he has stiff competition from Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, who just took down Young and the Tide in Knoxville. There’s also UCLA’s Dorian Thompson Robinson and, despite losing to Utah, USC’s Caleb Williams is still in the hunt.

But let’s not forget about Michigan running back Blake Corum, who has been on an absolute tear over the last five games. They just posted 166 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Penn State. Also finding his way into the rankings is Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who had a five touchdown performance on Saturday.

I also wanted to highlight some guys you’ve maybe never heard of but are top-five nationally in key stats. Players like running backs Israel Abanikanda (Pitt) and Chase Brown (Illinois); plus receivers Ali Jennings (ODU) and Keylon Stokes (Tulsa). There’s also the Defenders who are putting up really nice sack numbers – I included them as well.

My top 25 Heisman contenders, including their odds (courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook) after Week 7: