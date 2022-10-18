Updated Heisman Trophy rankings after Week 7 of college football
In most cases, the Heisman Trophy is a quarterback’s award. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young looks to repeat in 2022, but he has stiff competition from Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, who just took down Young and the Tide in Knoxville. There’s also UCLA’s Dorian Thompson Robinson and, despite losing to Utah, USC’s Caleb Williams is still in the hunt.
But let’s not forget about Michigan running back Blake Corum, who has been on an absolute tear over the last five games. They just posted 166 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Penn State. Also finding his way into the rankings is Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who had a five touchdown performance on Saturday.
I also wanted to highlight some guys you’ve maybe never heard of but are top-five nationally in key stats. Players like running backs Israel Abanikanda (Pitt) and Chase Brown (Illinois); plus receivers Ali Jennings (ODU) and Keylon Stokes (Tulsa). There’s also the Defenders who are putting up really nice sack numbers – I included them as well.
My top 25 Heisman contenders, including their odds (courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook) after Week 7:
25
Tulsa WR Keylon Stokes
2022 stats: 44 rec, 765 yards, 4 TDs
Heisman odds: AS
24
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers
2022 stats: 227/319, 2,313 yards, 23 TDs, 4 INTs
Heisman odds: +10,000
23
Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim
2022 stats: 104 carries, 694 yards, 9 TDs
Heisman odds: +9,000
22
Old Dominion WR Ali Jennings III
2022 stats: 38 rec, 775 yards, 7 TDs
Heisman odds: AS
21
Texas RB Bijan Robinson
2022 stats: 138 carries, 780 rushing yards, 239 receiving yards, 11 total TDs (Longhorns Wire)
Heisman odds: +8,000
20
Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda
2022 stats: 129 carries, 830 yards, 13 total TDs
Heisman odds: AS
19
USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu
2022 stats: 22 tackles, 7 sacks, 1 FF
Heisman odds: AS
18
Alabama OLB Will Anderson
2022 stats: 32 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD
Heisman odds: +6,000
17
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett
2022 stats: 162/229, 2,033 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 115 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs
Heisman odds: +3,000
16
Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders
2022 stats: 120/205, 1,639 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, 309 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs
Heisman odds: +4,000
15
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman
2022 stats: 99/153, 1,442 yards, 16 TDs, 2 INTs
Heisman odds: +6,000
14
UNC QB Drake Maye
2022 stats: 162/231, 2,283 yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs, 378 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (UNC Wire)
Heisman odds: AS
13
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
2022 stats: 31 rec, 536 yards, 9 TDs
Heisman odds: +10,000
12
Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez
2022 stats: 86/138, 900 yards, 4 TDs, 546 rushing yards, 9 rushing TDs
Heisman odds: +1,500
11
Oregon QB Bo Nix
2022 stats: 131/186, 1,526 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs, 40 carries, 331 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs (Ducks Wire)
Heisman odds: +5,000
10
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs
2022 stats: 88 carries, 635 yards, 268 receiving yards, 8 total TDs
Heisman odds: +2,000
9
Illinois RB Chase Brown
2022 stats: 192 carries, 1,059 yards, 107 receiving yards, 6 total TDs
Heisman odds: AS
8
Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt
2022 stats: 33 rec, 595 yards, 10 TDs
Heisman odds: AS
7
UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
2022 stats: 122/163, 1,510 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs, 42 carries, 231 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs
Heisman odds: +2,000
6
USC QB Caleb Williams
2022 stats: 147/230, 1,971 yards, 19 TDs, 1 INT, 235 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
Heisman odds: +750
5
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei
2022 stats: 137/213, 1,665 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INTs, 337 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs (Clemson Wire)
Heisman odds: +2,000
4
Alabama QB Bryce Young
2022 stats: 125/186, 1,657 yards, 16 TDs, 3 INTs, 150 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
Heisman odds: +2,000
3
Michigan RB Blake Corum
2022 stats: 146 carries, 901 yards, 13 TDs
Heisman odds: +1,200
2
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud
2022 stats: 113/160, 1,737 yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs
Heisman odds: -105
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.
.