Updated Heisman Trophy rankings after Week 7 of college football

In most cases, the Heisman Trophy is a quarterback’s award. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young looks to repeat in 2022, but he has stiff competition from Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, who just took down Young and the Tide in Knoxville. There’s also UCLA’s Dorian Thompson Robinson and, despite losing to Utah, USC’s Caleb Williams is still in the hunt.

But let’s not forget about Michigan running back Blake Corum, who has been on an absolute tear over the last five games. They just posted 166 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Penn State. Also finding his way into the rankings is Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who had a five touchdown performance on Saturday.

I also wanted to highlight some guys you’ve maybe never heard of but are top-five nationally in key stats. Players like running backs Israel Abanikanda (Pitt) and Chase Brown (Illinois); plus receivers Ali Jennings (ODU) and Keylon Stokes (Tulsa). There’s also the Defenders who are putting up really nice sack numbers – I included them as well.

My top 25 Heisman contenders, including their odds (courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook) after Week 7:

25

Tulsa WR Keylon Stokes

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 44 rec, 765 yards, 4 TDs

Heisman odds: AS

24

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 227/319, 2,313 yards, 23 TDs, 4 INTs

Heisman odds: +10,000

23

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 104 carries, 694 yards, 9 TDs

Heisman odds: +9,000

22

Old Dominion WR Ali Jennings III

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 38 rec, 775 yards, 7 TDs

Heisman odds: AS

21

Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 stats: 138 carries, 780 rushing yards, 239 receiving yards, 11 total TDs (Longhorns Wire)

Heisman odds: +8,000

20

Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 129 carries, 830 yards, 13 total TDs

Heisman odds: AS

19

USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 22 tackles, 7 sacks, 1 FF

Heisman odds: AS

18

Alabama OLB Will Anderson

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2022 stats: 32 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD

Heisman odds: +6,000

17

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

2022 stats: 162/229, 2,033 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 115 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs

Heisman odds: +3,000

16

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders

Syndication: The Oklahoman

2022 stats: 120/205, 1,639 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, 309 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs

Heisman odds: +4,000

15

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 99/153, 1,442 yards, 16 TDs, 2 INTs

Heisman odds: +6,000

14

UNC QB Drake Maye

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 162/231, 2,283 yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs, 378 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs (UNC Wire)

Heisman odds: AS

13

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

2022 stats: 31 rec, 536 yards, 9 TDs

Heisman odds: +10,000

12

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

2022 stats: 86/138, 900 yards, 4 TDs, 546 rushing yards, 9 rushing TDs

Heisman odds: +1,500

11

Oregon QB Bo Nix

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 131/186, 1,526 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs, 40 carries, 331 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs (Ducks Wire)

Heisman odds: +5,000

10

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gary Cosby Jr. – USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 88 carries, 635 yards, 268 receiving yards, 8 total TDs

Heisman odds: +2,000

9

Illinois RB Chase Brown

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

2022 stats: 192 carries, 1,059 yards, 107 receiving yards, 6 total TDs

Heisman odds: AS

8

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 33 rec, 595 yards, 10 TDs

Heisman odds: AS

7

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

2022 stats: 122/163, 1,510 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs, 42 carries, 231 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs

Heisman odds: +2,000

6

USC QB Caleb Williams

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 147/230, 1,971 yards, 19 TDs, 1 INT, 235 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

Heisman odds: +750

5

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei

(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

2022 stats: 137/213, 1,665 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INTs, 337 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs (Clemson Wire)

Heisman odds: +2,000

4

Alabama QB Bryce Young

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 125/186, 1,657 yards, 16 TDs, 3 INTs, 150 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

Heisman odds: +2,000

3

Michigan RB Blake Corum

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

2022 stats: 146 carries, 901 yards, 13 TDs

Heisman odds: +1,200

2

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

2022 stats: 113/160, 1,737 yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs

Heisman odds: -105

