Updated District 3 girls basketball power ratings through Jan. 1
The second stage of the girls basketball season resumes Wednesday. It’s also known as the stretch run as teams jockey for postseason position inside the District 3 playoffs. Enter the D3 power ratings, used to determine tournament Qualifiers and seeds.
A team’s power rating is based on its Weighted win percentage (55%) and the Weighted win percentage of all PIAA opponents. Results vs. non-PIAA opponents do not count towards a team’s power rating. The deadline to qualify is Feb. 15.
Records and PR numbers are produced by District 3 officials. The district will qualify 12 teams in Class 6A, 14 teams in 5A, 10 teams in 4A, six teams in 3A, four teams in 2A and 10 teams in 1A.
Below is how the season is shaping up heading into the new year.
CLASS 6A
Rank – Team – PIAA record – Power rating
1 Central York (10-0) — 0.848349
2 Lebanon (9-0) — 0.832791
3 Cedar Cliff (8-0) — 0.824281
4 Cumberland Valley (5-0) — 0.813134
5 Cedar Crest (10-2) — 0.762054
6 Manheim Township (5-2) — 0.736450
7 Northeastern (7-2) — 0.726972
8 McCaskey (8-3) — 0.724551
9 Central Dauphin (6-2) — 0.716054
10 Ephrata (7-1) — 0.696410
11 Red Lion (6-4) — 0.676462
12 Carlisle (6-3) — 0.674405
—
13 York High (5-3) –0.660751
14 Hempfield (5-5) — 0.644250
15 Reading (4-3) — 0.636994
16 Dallastown (4-4) — 0.628138
CLASS 5A
Rank – Team – PIAA record – Power rating
1 Greencastle-Antrim (8-0) — 0.804161
2 Lower Dauphin (6-1) — 0.763923
3 Mechanicsburg (8-2) — 0.750609
4 Northern York (8-1) — 0.743040
5 York Suburban (5-2) — 0.723426
6 Susquehannock (6-2) — 0.708335
7 Lampeter-Strasburg (6-2) — 0.700232
8 Red Land (6-4) — 0.668490
9 Milton Hershey (4-3) — 0.660569
10 Manheim Central (6-3) — 0.659739
11 West York (5-5) — 0.627139
12 Palmyra (3-6) — 0.542544
13 Shippensburg (4-6) — 0.528831
14 Susquehanna Township (3-4) — 0.482395
—
15 Spring Grove (2-6) — 0.464174
16 New Oxford (2-6) — 0.461045
17 Muhlenberg (3-6) — 0.458719
18 Warwick (3-7) — 0.456982
CLASS 4A
Rank – Team – PIAA record – Power rating
1 Eastern York (6-1) — 0.772505
2 Wyomissing (8-0) — 0.747542
3 Delone Catholic (8-1) — 0.729102
4 West Perry (6-2) — 0.685015
5 Middletown (8-2) — 0.668764
6 Bishop McDevitt (3-1) — 0.668680
7 Northern Lebanon (6-2) — 0.662526
8 Berks Catholic (5-4) — 0.617079
9 Fleetwood (5-3) — 0.581481
10 James Buchanan (3-3) — 0.577115
—
11 Bermudian Springs (5-5) — 0.557099
12 Big Spring (4-4) — 0.553749
13 Trinity (4-4) — 0.552087
14 Kennard Dale (3-4) — 0.551244
CLASS 3A
Rank – Team – PIAA record – Power rating
1 Lancaster Catholic (7-0) — 0.837948
2 York Catholic (5-1) — 0.719531
3 Pequea Valley (8-1) — 0.671731
4 Columbia (4-2) — 0.638483
5 Annville-Cleona (7-2) — 0.610381
6 Susquenita (4-2) — 0.579728
—
7 Oley Valley (6-3) — 0.560133
8 Upper Dauphin (5-2) — 0.554468
CLASS 2A
Rank – Team – PIAA record – Power rating
1 Lancaster Country Day (3-1) — 0.567852
2 Millersburg (6-3) — 0.522418
3 Fairfield (4-4) — 0.453928
4 Lancaster Mennonite (1-5) — 0.300311
—
5 Newport (1-4) — 0.259700
6 Antietam (1-8) — 0.249186
CLASS 1A
Rank – Team – PIAA record – Power rating
1 Christian School Of York (8-0) — 0.731082
2 Veritas Academy (7-0) — 0.716064
3 High Point Baptist (6-0) — 0.674783
4 Linville Hill Christian (5-1) — 0.589963
5 Mount Calvary Christian (5-2) — 0.504972
6 Greenwood (4-3) — 0.474475
7 Conestoga Christian (5-3) — 0.471743
8 Lancaster County Christian (4-3) — 0.462130
9 Dayspring Christian (4-3) — 0.452864
10 Harrisburg Christian (4-4) — 0.427237
—
11 Harrisburg Academy (3-3) — 0.361100
12 New Covenant Christian (2-3) — 0.354519
13 Lititz Christian School (2-5) — 0.349979
14 Covenant Christian (2-3) — 0.341644