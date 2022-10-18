Updated Ann Arbor-area soccer district schedule

ANN ARBOR – Several Ann Arbor-area boys soccer teams made it through the first round of district play last week and are now on to the semifinals.

Check out the updated schedule for this week’s action below.

—

DIVISION 1

DISTRICT 10 HOSTED BY SALINE

OCT. 12

5 pm – Ann Arbor Huron 6, Ypsilanti Lincoln 1

5 pm – Ann Arbor Pioneer 5, Belleville 1

7 pm – Ann Arbor Skyline 1, Dexter 0

OCT. 18

5 pm – Pioneer vs. Skyline

7 pm – Huron vs. Saline

OCT. 20

7 pm – Championship

Winner Advances to Skyline regional

—

DIVISION 2

DISTRICT 21 HOSTED BY MASON

OCT. 12

6 pm – Tecumseh 3, Adrian 1

OCT. 13

4:30 p.m. – Chelsea 2, Jackson Northwest 0

6:30 p.m. – Mason 7, Jackson 0

OCT. 18

5:30 pm – Tecumseh vs. Pinckney

7 pm – Chelsea vs. Mason

OCT. 20

6:30 pm – Championship

Winner Advances to Dearborn Divine Child regional

—

DISTRICT 23 HOSTED BY NEW BOSTON HURON

OCT. 12

4 pm – Ypsilanti 4, Carleton Airport 0

6 pm – New Boston Huron 8, Southgate Anderson 0

6 pm – Gibraltar Carlson 5, Trenton 0

OCT. 17

5:30 pm – Riverview 8, Ypsilanti 0

7 pm – Gibraltar Carlson 2 vs. Huron 0

OCT.19

6 pm – Carlson vs. Huron (Championship)

Winner Advances to Dearborn Divine Child regional

—

DIVISION 3

DISTRICT 39 HOSTED BY MILAN

OCT. 12

5 pm – Grosse Ile 8, Flat Rock 0

OCT. 13

4:30 pm – Blissfield 3, Monroe Jefferson 2

OCT. 18

4:30 pm – Milan vs. Grosse Ile

4:30 pm – Blissfield vs. Ida

OCT. 20

4:30 pm – Championship

Winner Advances to Williamston regional

—

DISTRICT 40 HOSTED BY ANN ARBOR FATHER GABRIEL RICHARD

OCT. 18

4:30 pm – Father Gabriel Richard vs. Dearborn Heights Star

4:30 pm – Dearborn Henry Ford vs. Canton Prep

OCT. 20

4:30 pm – Championship

Winner Advances to Williamston regional

—

DIVISION 4

DISTRICT 56 HOSTED BY MONROE ST. MARY CATHOLIC CENTRAL

OCT. 13

4:30pm – SMCC 2, Manchester 1

5 pm – Riverview Gabriel Richard 3, Ann Arbor Central 2

OCT. 18

4:30 pm – Gabriel Richard vs. Clinton

4:30 pm – SMCC vs. Ann Arbor Greenhills

OCT. 22

2 pm – Championship

Winner Advances to Lansing Christian regional

