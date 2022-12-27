Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, much is still to be decided both in terms of playoff positioning and the order of the upcoming draft. Five teams are still eligible to land the top pick.

The Texans remain in pole position to hold the No. 1 spot, but their win over the Titans (coupled with the Bears’ losing streak extending to eight games) leaves Chicago just a half-game away. The fact that the Bears would likely select a defensive player rather than a quarterback with the top pick adds considerable intrigue to the potential implications of them ending up with that slot.

With the Browns continuing to struggle even with Deshaun Watson back from suspension, there is a distinct possibility that four first-rounders which changed hands (including Cleveland’s top 2023 pick, part of the package they sent to Houston for Watson) land in the top 10. Another premium selection would obviously soften the Blow of losing out on the No. 1 spot from the Texans’ perspective, should that take place.

The final Wild Card spot in each conference is still being contested by several teams, resulting in a logjam of 7-8 squads in the middle of the order. Several head-to-head matchups will be played out between those clubs, which could lead to plenty of changes in their positioning over the next two weeks. The race for both the AFC and NFC South titles will also have a significant impact on the final order, given the average (at best) record each division’s winner will have at the end of the regular season.

For non-playoff teams, the draft order will be determined by the inverted 2022 standings — plus a series of tiebreakers, starting with strength of schedule — with playoff squads being slotted by their postseason outcome and regular-season record. Here is how the draft order looks Entering Week 17:

Houston Texans: 2-12-1 Chicago Bears: 3-12 Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos) Arizona Cardinals: 4-11 Indianapolis Colts: 4-10-1 Atlanta Falcons: 5-10 Detroit Lions (via Rams) Carolina Panthers: 6-9 Las Vegas Raiders: 6-9 Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints) Houston Texans (via Browns) Seattle Seahawks: 7-8 Tennessee Titans: 7-8 New England Patriots: 7-8 New York Jets: 7-8 Pittsburgh Steelers: 7-8 Green Bay Packers: 7-8 Detroit Lions: 7-8 Jacksonville Jaguars: 7-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7-8 Washington Commanders: 7-7-1 New York Giants: 8-6-1 Los Angeles Chargers: 9-6 Baltimore Ravens: 10-5 Denver Broncos (via 49ers through Dolphins) Dallas Cowboys: 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals: 11-4 Kansas City Chiefs: 12-3 Minnesota Vikings: 12-3 Buffalo Bills: 12-3 Philadelphia Eagles: 13-2

Next year’s draft will feature a 31-pick first round. The Dolphins’ penalty for the Tom Brady–Sean Payton tampering scandal cost them their 2023 first-round choice