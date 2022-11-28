Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Seahawks can thank Russell Wilson, Broncos for top-5 pick

Just in time for the holiday season, Russell Wilson is the gift that keeps on giving for the Seahawks.

The Texans sit in the top spot of the 2023 NFL Draft because, well, they’re very bad. The Seahawks, though, are at No. 4 overall because the Broncos and Wilson are bad. They’re in that spot Entering Week 13 after the Broncos were handed another loss, this time at the hands of the hapless Panthers.

Wilson finished with 19-of-35 passing for 142 yards and a touchdown — and got an earful from his defense in the process. Even though Seattle lost on Sunday to the Raiders in overtime, the Broncos’ loss was probably a big win for them in the long term.

For now, the Seahawks Forge is towards a playoff appearance — but next April could be just as sweet, courtesy of the Broncos and a former Seattle passer.

Here’s the current draft order:

NFL Draft order 2023

This is how the draft order stands Entering the Week 12 “Sunday Night Football” Matchup between the Eagles and Packers:

Pick Team WLT 1 Houston Texans 1-9-1 2 Chicago Bears 3-9 3 Detroit Lions 3-8 4 Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) 3-8 5 Pittsburgh Steelers 3-7 6 Carolina Panthers 4-8 7 Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) 4-8 8 Arizona Cardinals 4-8 9 Las Vegas Raiders 4-7 10 Houston Texans (via CLE) 4-7 11 Jacksonville Jaguars 4-7 12 Detroit Lions 4-7 13 Green Bay Packers 4-7 14 Indianapolis Colts 4-6-1 15 Atlanta Falcons 5-7 16 Seattle Seahawks 6 to 5 17 Los Angeles Chargers 6 to 5 18 New England Patriots 6 to 5 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-6 20 Washington Commanders 7 to 5 21 Baltimore Ravens 7-4 22 New York Jets 7-4 23 Cincinnati Bengals 7-4 24 New York Giants 7-4 25 Denver Broncos (via SF) 7-4 26 Tennessee Titans 7-4 27 Dallas Cowboys 8-3 28 Buffalo Bills 8-3 29 Minnesota Vikings 9-2 30 Kansas City Chiefs 9-2 31 Philadelphia Eagles 9-1

Notes:

— The Eagles hold the Saints’ first-round pick as part of a pick swap with New Orleans during the 2022 NFL Draft.

— The Texans hold the Browns’ first-round pick as part of the trade that sent Deshaun Watson to Cleveland.

— The Seahawks have the Broncos’ first-round pick as compensation from the Russell Wilson trade.

— The Lions have the Rams’ first-round pick because of the Matthew Stafford trade.

— The Broncos traded pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins for a first-round pick prior to the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That pick formerly belonged to the 49ers, who traded it to Miami as part of the package to move up to draft Trey Lance in 2021.

— The Dolphins don’t have their own first-round pick after being sanctioned by the NFL for tampering violations regarding Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

NFL Draft 2023 top prospects

It’s early, but after a down year for passers in the 2022 NFL Draft, there could be three first-round prospects next April.

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis will all jockey for the right to be the first quarterback off the board. Analysts and Scouts currently peg the battle as being between Young and Stroud, with Levis a distant third.

If a quarterback isn’t the first player off the board, then it will most definitely be Crimson Tide pass-rusher Will Anderson, a dynamic edge who’s capable of disrupting the game from Day 1 in the NFL.