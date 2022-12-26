Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Russell Wilson’s Brutal Christmas performance gives Seahawks top-3 pick

The Broncos still have a lump of coal in their stocking.

The Russell Wilson trade is the gift that keeps on giving to the Seahawks; The Denver passer had another performance to forget on Christmas, going 15-of-27 for 214 yards, a touchdown and three terrible interceptions in a blowout loss to the Rams.

The Wilson trade didn’t come with a gift receipt, much to the joy of the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is still in the playoff hunt, but thanks to another Denver loss, they now own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Who they’ll take, though, is anyone’s guess: Quarterback and defensive line should both be on the Docket for the ‘Hawks, but it’s a long way to the first round in April.

The Broncos, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention, are already looking to the New Year to turn the page on the 2022 season. They just can’t look forward to a top-3 pick come April.

Here’s the latest NFL Draft order:

NFL Draft order 2023

How the draft order stands Entering the Week 16 “Sunday Night Football” Matchup between the Buccaneers and Cardinals:

Pick Team WLT 1 Houston Texans 2-12-1 2 Chicago Bears 3-12 3 Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) 4-11 4 Arizona Cardinals 4-11 5 Indianapolis Colts 4-9-1 6 Atlanta Falcons 5-10 7 Detroit Lions 5-10 8 Carolina Panthers 6-9 9 Las Vegas Raiders 6-9 10 Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) 6-9 11 Houston Texans (from CLE) 6-9 12 Seattle Seahawks 7-8 13 Tennessee Titans 7-8 14 New England Patriots 7-8 15 New York Jets 7-8 16 Pittsburgh Steelers 7-8 17 Green Bay Packers 7-8 18 Detroit Lions 7-8 19 Jacksonville Jaguars 7-8 20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-8 21 Washington Commanders 7-7-1 22 New York Giants 8-6-1 23 Los Angeles Chargers 8 to 6 24 Baltimore Ravens 10 to 5 25 Denver Broncos (from SF) 11-4 26 Dallas Cowboys 11-4 27 Cincinnati Bengals 11-4 28 Kansas City Chiefs 12-3 29 Minnesota Vikings 12-3 30 Buffalo Bills 12-3 31 Philadelphia Eagles 13-2

Notes:

— The Eagles hold the Saints’ first-round pick as part of a pick swap with New Orleans during the 2022 NFL Draft.

— The Texans hold the Browns’ first-round pick as part of the trade that sent Deshaun Watson to Cleveland.

— The Seahawks have the Broncos’ first-round pick as part of the compensation in the Russell Wilson trade.

— The Lions have the Rams’ first-round pick because of the Matthew Stafford trade.

— The Broncos traded pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins for a first-round pick prior to the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That pick formerly belonged to the 49ers, who traded it to Miami as part of the package to move up to draft Trey Lance in 2021.

— The Dolphins don’t have their own first-round pick after being sanctioned by the NFL for tampering violations regarding Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

NFL Draft 2023 top prospects

There could be three first-round passers come next April: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

It appeared Young was leading the pack before the Bowl season. Young and Stroud were considered the best passers Entering this year’s draft, with Levis’ standing something of a mixed bag. Some consider the Kentucky passer to be a first-round talent, while others believe he may fall out of the first round completely. Levis’ physical traits are legitimate, but questions about his processing and decision-making remain.

Outside of the passers, several game-wrecking defensive linemen should be top-10, if not top-five, selections. Alabama’s Will Anderson and Georgia’s Jalen Carter will jockey for first defender off the board in 2023. Clemson’s Myles Murphy could also find himself in that battle.