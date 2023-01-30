Updated 2023 NFL draft order after conference Championships

The NFL is down to its final two teams as the Eagles and Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12. Following the conference championships, the 2023 NFL draft order is pretty much set.

Bears fans have plenty to celebrate after Landing the No. 1 overall pick, thanks to some help from the Texans, who defeated the Colts and lost out on the top selection. Chicago certainly holds the cards in the draft, as there will be no shortage of quarterback-needy teams looking to trade up to the top spot.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, after the conference championships, courtesy of the folks at Tankathon:

Chicago Bears

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

[pickup_propid=”31341″>[pickup_propid=”31341″>

Houston Texans

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans

USA Today Sports

Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins (FORFEITED)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Buffalo Bills

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story Originally appeared on Bears Wire