Updated 2023 NFL draft order after conference Championships
The NFL is down to its final two teams as the Eagles and Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12. Following the conference championships, the 2023 NFL draft order is pretty much set.
Bears fans have plenty to celebrate after Landing the No. 1 overall pick, thanks to some help from the Texans, who defeated the Colts and lost out on the top selection. Chicago certainly holds the cards in the draft, as there will be no shortage of quarterback-needy teams looking to trade up to the top spot.
Here’s a look at the current draft order, after the conference championships, courtesy of the folks at Tankathon:
Chicago Bears
Houston Texans
Arizona Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts
Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
Las Vegas Raiders
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
New York Jets
New England Patriots
Green Bay Packers
Washington Commanders
Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins (FORFEITED)
Los Angeles Chargers
Baltimore Ravens
Minnesota Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals
Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)
Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles
