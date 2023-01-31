Updated 1st-round Picks after Sean Payton trade

After weeks of rumors about where he might land, Sean Payton finally has his next head coaching job in the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to trade Payton’s rights to the Denver Broncos, getting a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and a second-rounder in 2024 in return for Payton and a third-round pick next year.

That means this year’s draft order needs another update, as the Saints will be back in the first round after trading their original top pick to the Philadelphia Eagles on draft weekend last year.

Here’s an updated look at the first-round order for the 2023 draft following Tuesday’s big trade:

1. Chicago Bears

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

2. Houston Texans

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

3. Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

4. Indianapolis Colts

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

8. Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

9. Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

11. Tennessee Titans

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

12. Houston Texans (from CLE)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

13. New York Jets

(AP Photo/John Munson)

14. New England Patriots

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

15. Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

16. Washington Commanders

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

18. Detroit Lions

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

20. Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

21. Los Angeles Chargers

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

22. Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

23. Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

25. New York Giants

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

26. Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

27. Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

28. Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF via MIA, DEN)

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Story Originally appeared on Draft Wire