Updated 1st-round order after Week 16

We’ve only got two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, and there’s still plenty of potential for movement at the top of the 2023 NFL draft order.

The Houston Texans’ upset win over the Tennessee Titans last week narrows their lead for the No. 1 overall pick, which the Chicago Bears are nipping at their heels. The next three teams on the list have four wins each, so the top five Slots could see some changes over the final two weeks.

Here’s what the first-round order would look like if next year’s draft took place after Week 16 (via Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Houston Texans

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

2. Chicago Bears

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

3. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

4. Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

5. Indianapolis Colts

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

6. Atlanta Falcons

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

7. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

8. Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

9. Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

11. Houston Texans (from CLE)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

12. Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

13. Tennessee Titans

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

14. New England Patriots

(Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

15. New York Jets

Syndication: The Record

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

17. Green Bay Packers

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

18. Detroit Lions

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

19. Jacksonville Jaguars

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

21. Washington Commanders

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

22. New York Giants

(Photo by Stephen Mature/Getty Images)

23. Los Angeles Chargers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

24. Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

25. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

26. Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

27. Cincinnati Bengals

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

28. Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

29. Minnesota Vikings

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

30. Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

31. Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

