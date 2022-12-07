Updated 1st-round order after Week 13

We’re one week closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season, which means we’re also one week closer to finding out what the top of next year’s draft order will look like.

The Houston Texans still have a comfortable lead for the No. 1 overall pick with just five weeks remaining, but that’s still plenty of time for moving and shaking throughout the top 10. The Russell Wilson trade keeps looking Worse for the Denver Broncos, and the Detroit Lions have to be enjoying the way this season is playing out for the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2023 NFL draft took place after Week 13 (via Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Houston Texans

2. Chicago Bears

3. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

4. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

6. Carolina Panthers

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Indianapolis Colts

10. Atlanta Falcons

11. Green Bay Packers

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. Houston Texans (from CLE)

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Detroit Lions

16. Los Angeles Chargers

17. New England Patriots

18. Washington Commanders

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Tennessee Titans

22. New York Jets

23. New York Giants

24. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)

25. Baltimore Ravens

26. Cincinnati Bengals

27. Dallas Cowboys

28. Kansas City Chiefs

29. Minnesota Vikings

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Philadelphia Eagles

