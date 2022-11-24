Updated 1st-round order after Week 11

It’s late November, which means we’re hitting the home stretch of the NFL regular season.

While there are still plenty of teams in the hunt for a postseason berth, an increasing number of teams already have their fan bases looking ahead to next year’s draft.

The Houston Texans have a healthy lead in the race for the No. 1 overall pick, but eight three-win teams have created a logjam behind them, which means we’re sure to see plenty of movement at the top of the draft order between now and the end of the season.

Here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2023 NFL draft took place after Week 11 action (via Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Houston Texans

2. Carolina Panthers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Las Vegas Raiders

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

7. Houston Texans (from CLE)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

11. Arizona Cardinals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Detroit Lions

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Los Angeles Chargers

17. Washington Commanders

18. New York Jets

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. New England Patriots

23. Cincinnati Bengals

24. Buffalo Bills

25. Baltimore Ravens

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Dallas Cowboys

28. New York Giants

29. Minnesota Vikings

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Philadelphia Eagles

