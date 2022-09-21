UPDATE: Teen facing multiple charges following viral video of altercation with East Ridge High School SRO | Local News

UPDATE: The student seen on video in an altercation with an SRO Tuesday is facing multiple charges, according to an arrest report.

Eighteen-year-old Tauris Sledge has been identified as the student in the video, and was taken into custody on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest or Obstruction of Legal Process, and Assault.

According to the affidavit, SRO Tyler McRae and other school officials were called to the school Gymnasium by the gym Coach to assist with an “issue” he was having with Sledge Tuesday morning, eventually leading to Sledge being forced to the ground and pepper sprayed before being arrested.

The report said Tauris Sledge had told the gym coach he wasn’t feeling well and refused to participate in kickball for class, but later played basketball during free time. When the Coach confronted Sledge about being apparently well enough to play basketball, he reportedly became aggressive and loud, calling the Coach racist and other names.

While speaking with the student, Officer McRae reportedly moved to put his hand on his shoulder to pull him to the side when Sledge “bladed off” and warned McRae to remove his hand.

Sledge then reportedly “stepped up” to McRae before returning to the bleachers and putting his backpack on, ignoring commands from McRae to return.

According to the affidavit, the McRae then took Sledge by the arm to place him under arrest, which Sledge resisted.

McRae then grabbed Sledge by the hair and forced him to the stairs of the bleachers, as seen in a video gaining attention on social media.

The report continues to say Sledge allegedly ignored several more of McRae’s commands, including to remove his backpack so he could be handcuffed, prompting the SRO to pepper spray Sledge in the face to “gain pain compliance.”

The affidavit also says a PR-24 Baton was used to “unlock his hands” during the altercation. Sledge asked to receive emergency medical attention, reportedly stating, “Yes when you were using the stick on me prying my arm I think you broke it.”

The student’s father arrived at the school shortly after and Sledge was taken to Hamilton County Jail. A nurse at the jail cleared Sledge of any broken bones.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing the conditions surrounding a viral video where a student is seen being pulled by his hair and backpack by an SRO.

In several videos taken at East Ridge High School, the student can be seen being pulled onto the bleacher stairs by an officer. The Unnamed student is heard saying “I’m not resisting” several times during the altercation.

The clip has been shared nearly 600 times on Facebook.

The circumstances of the video are currently unknown, but a spokesperson with Hamilton County Schools confirmed they are aware of the situation and are investigating, and said, in part, “we will review the information to make sure we are taking all available steps to ensure a safe learning environment where all students feel accepted and welcomed.”

Read the full statement from Hamilton County Schools below:

“The safety of students and staff is the highest priority for Hamilton County Schools. We are aware of a situation at East Ridge High School today involving the interaction of a student and the school’s School Resource Deputy. HCS is working with school administrators and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to gather information about the incident. When that process is complete, we will review the information to make sure we are taking all available steps to ensure a safe learning environment where all students feel accepted and welcomed.”

Stay with Local 3 News as we learn more about this developing story.